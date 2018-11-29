Hop Along frontwoman joins War on Drugs for 'Drug-Cember to Remember' concert series

November 29, 2018
Philly-grown band The War on Drugs will get some extra help when returing home next month, teaming up with Hop Along frontwoman Frances Quinaln for a show benefitting Philadelphia schools.
The band is kicking off its "Drug-Cember to Remember" benefit shows next month, which will include three hometown shows from Wednesday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 21.
Wednesday night the band will play at Johnny Brenda's; Thursday War on Drugs moves to Union Transfer.
For the third and final show, the band will welcome Quinaln, another local favorite, as the band's opener when they headline the Tower Theater. She'll be performing the gig solo.
Hey y'all, some wild news: I will be opening solo for @TheWarOnDrugs at the Tower Theater Dec 21, as part of “DRUG-CEMBER TO REMEMBER”- proceeds benefit The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. I am both honored & thrilled to be included in something so special. ❤ FQ pic.twitter.com/LzmS6Dna2C— Hop Along (@HopAlongtheband) November 29, 2018
A dollar from every ticket sold will benefit The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. The total donation will then be matched by three local organizations.
More ticketing information is available here.
