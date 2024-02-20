Go to Wagtail admin interface
February 20, 2024

Horse spotted galloping on I-95 near Girard Avenue exit is now safe

Police said that the horse may have escaped from an urban riding club before running on the highway; the horse has since been captured

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animals
I-95 horse incident Provided Image/Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Video footage showed a horse running northbound on the I-95, pictured above, around Tuesday 4:45 a.m. Police eventually cornered and caught the horse in Port Richmond, who was then retrieved by an urban riding club.

Drivers on I-95 might have noticed an unusual commuter early Tuesday morning. Video footage captured a horse running on the highway well before sunrise.

The horse, which has since been captured and is now safe, was filmed running northbound on I-95 near the Girard Avenue exit around 4:45 a.m. The horse made it to the Port Richmond area, and police vehicles were able to corner the animal at the bottom of the Allegheny Avenue off-ramp, reports FOX 29Police then tied the horse to a fence and gave it water. 

As the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make them drive.

According to police, per 6ABC, the horse did not appear to escape a horse trailer but likely fled one of the city's urban riding clubs before making it onto I-95.

NBC10 reports that the Strawberry Mansion's Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club assisted police in picking up the horse from Port Richmond and transporting it away in a trailer. Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The Philadelphia Police Department made light of the situation with a tongue-in-cheek post on X, formerly Twitter.

Though some circumstances of the incident are still unclear, one certain thing was that the horse was lucky to beat the rush hour traffic.

