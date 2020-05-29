More Culture:

May 29, 2020

Hulu introduces Watch Party feature for some subscribers

Allows users to catch up on shows with friends while social distancing

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hulu's new Watch Party feature allows up to eight friends to simultaneously watch a show or movie together while physically apart and includes a group chat.

Hulu is testing a new feature that allows up to eight friends to simultaneously watch a show or movie together while physically apart. 

The Watch Party feature, which also includes a group chat, is now available to some subscribers. 

"Thousands of movies and shows" are available with Watch Party, according to Hulu. So while not everything within its streaming library will work, there are still plenty of choices.

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' among new titles coming to Hulu in June | Thinking of binging Community? Try these three episodes first | Here's what to watch on HBO Max when the new streaming service launches

Currently, Watch Party is exclusive to web users who pay for the $12 per month no-ads subscription and the $61 per month no-ads plus live TV subscription.

Those with access to the feature will see a Watch Party icon on the details page for certain movies and shows on Hulu.com. If you select the icon and click "Start Watching," you'll be able to invite others to your Watch Party by sharing a link. Just make sure your invitees are also no-ads subscribers.

Hulu is the first major service to offer a built-in feature that lets users stream with a friend, but watch party services aren't new. For example, Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that's been around for a while but recently became popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

More information on Hulu's Watch Party feature is available on the company's website. So far there's no news on when, or if, the feature will become available for Hulu subscribers with different plans.

