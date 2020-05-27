‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ among new titles coming to Hulu in June

Hulu has released its list of new movies and television shows that will become available on the streaming platform in June.



“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks as the iconic television host Fred Rogers, is among the highlights.

The 2019 biopic is based on the story of a journalist assigned to write a profile on Rogers, who famously hosted "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on PBS for more than 30 years. The film earned more than $67 million at the box office. Hanks received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Rogers.

Other notable movies include Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, “Dirty Dancing” featuring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, and "I Am Legend," starring Will Smith.

The final season of "Brockmire," a comedy series featuring Hank Azaria, also will be available for streaming.

But as new titles become available, others disappear, including "Blazing Saddles," Goodfellas," "The Conjuring" and "The Green Mile."



Here’s a complete list of the movies and television show that will become available in June.

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 6 premiere)

Press Your Luck (Season 2 premiere)

Match Game (Season 5 premiere)

Children's Hospital (Complete series)

Mike Tyson Mysteries (Seasons 1-3)

10 Year Plan

4th Man Out

Above & Beyond

Almost Adults

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson's War

Cliffhanger

Constantine

Dave

Digging for Fire

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2

Honey

Honey 2

I Am Legend

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

Kingpin

Losing Isaiah

Meet Me In Montenegro

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mo' Money

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nate and Hayes

October Sky

Quigley Down Under

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Sex Drive

The American President

The Cookout

The Marine 3: Homefront

The Pawnbroker

The Scout

The Tuxedo

The Wood

The X-Files

Thelma & Louise

Trade

Treading Water

True Romance (Director's Cut)

Undertow

Up in the Air

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Women and Sometimes Men

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don't Mess With The Zohan

Zardoz



June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: (Documentary Premiere)

Shirley

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where's Waldo? (Season 1)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend (Season 1)

Radiant (Season 1)

From Paris with Love

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor (Series Premiere)

June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots (Season 7)





June 12

Crossing Swords (Hulu Premiere)

Into the Dark: Good Boy (New Episode Premiere)

Don't (Series Premiere)

Intrigo: Samaria

Child's Play

Awakenings

Fools Rush In

Poetic Justice

Seven Pounds

June 13

Eye in the Sky

Dragonheart

Windtalkers

June 15

Pan

Breakup at a Wedding

Dustwalker

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 16

Brockmire (Season 4)

Larry Crowne

June 17

Nostalgia

June 18

Buffaloed

Crawl

June 19

Love Victor (Series Premiere)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Series Premiere)

Bean

Gigli

Hart's War

La Bamba

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Natural Born Killers

Out of Sight

The Peacemaker

Tears of the Sun

Zoom





June 21

The Chi (Season 3)

June 22

Clemency

XX

June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Charlie's Angels

June 29

Carrion

June 30

The Gallows Act II

One For The Money

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

6 Souls

That's My Boy