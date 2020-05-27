More Culture:

May 27, 2020

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ among new titles coming to Hulu in June

'Casino,' 'I Am Legend,' 'Dirty Dancing,' also begin streaming next month

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Hulu
Hulu June 2020 Screenshot via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

The complete list of new movies and TV shows streaming on Hulu in June 2020 includes 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' which depicts Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.

Hulu has released its list of new movies and television shows that will become available on the streaming platform in June. 

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks as the iconic television host Fred Rogers, is among the highlights.

The 2019 biopic is based on the story of a journalist assigned to write a profile on Rogers, who famously hosted "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on PBS for more than 30 years. The film earned more than $67 million at the box office. Hanks received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Rogers. 

Other notable movies include Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, “Dirty Dancing” featuring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, and "I Am Legend," starring Will Smith. 

The final season of "Brockmire," a comedy series featuring Hank Azaria, also will be available for streaming. 


But as new titles become available, others disappear, including "Blazing Saddles," Goodfellas," "The Conjuring" and "The Green Mile." 

Here’s a complete list of the movies and television show that will become available in June.

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 6 premiere)
Press Your Luck (Season 2 premiere)
Match Game (Season 5 premiere)
Children's Hospital (Complete series)
Mike Tyson Mysteries (Seasons 1-3)
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
Dave
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Losing Isaiah
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo' Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
October Sky
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Sex Drive
The American President
The Cookout
The Marine 3: Homefront
The Pawnbroker
The Scout
The Tuxedo
The Wood
The X-Files
Thelma & Louise
Trade
Treading Water
True Romance (Director's Cut)
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
Zardoz 


June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: (Documentary Premiere)
Shirley
Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where's Waldo? (Season 1)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend (Season 1)
Radiant (Season 1)
From Paris with Love

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor (Series Premiere)

June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots (Season 7)

June 12

Crossing Swords (Hulu Premiere)
Into the Dark: Good Boy (New Episode Premiere) 
Don't (Series Premiere)
Intrigo: Samaria
Child's Play
Awakenings
Fools Rush In
Poetic Justice
Seven Pounds

June 13

Eye in the Sky
Dragonheart
Windtalkers

June 15

Pan
Breakup at a Wedding
Dustwalker
The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 16

Brockmire (Season 4)
Larry Crowne

June 17

Nostalgia

June 18

Buffaloed
Crawl

June 19

Love Victor (Series Premiere)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Series Premiere)
Bean
Gigli
Hart's War
La Bamba
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Natural Born Killers
Out of Sight
The Peacemaker
Tears of the Sun
Zoom

June 21

The Chi (Season 3)

June 22

Clemency
XX

June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Charlie's Angels

June 29

Carrion

June 30

The Gallows Act II
One For The Money
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
6 Souls
That's My Boy

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Hulu Philadelphia TV Shows Fred Rogers Films Will Smith Shows TV Movies Tom Hanks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
052120AlshonJeffery

Ceremonies

New Jersey seniors can have outdoor graduations in July
New Jersey graduations

Parenting

Turning into the food police will only make your child's picky eating worse
Picky eating in children

Sponsored

John McMullen: Unlike Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts could bring real QB controversy to Eagles
Hurts-Wentz-split_043020_usat

Celebrities

Kevin Hart tells Joe Rogan he's 'lucky to be walking' after car crash
Kevin Hart car crash

Entertainment

New Jersey's Delsea Drive-In Theatre is now open
Drive In Theatre

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved