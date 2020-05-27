‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ among new titles coming to Hulu in June

May 27, 2020
Hulu has released its list of new movies and television shows that will become available on the streaming platform in June.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks as the iconic television host Fred Rogers, is among the highlights.
The 2019 biopic is based on the story of a journalist assigned to write a profile on Rogers, who famously hosted "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on PBS for more than 30 years. The film earned more than $67 million at the box office. Hanks received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Rogers.
Other notable movies include Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, “Dirty Dancing” featuring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, and "I Am Legend," starring Will Smith.
The final season of "Brockmire," a comedy series featuring Hank Azaria, also will be available for streaming.
But as new titles become available, others disappear, including "Blazing Saddles," Goodfellas," "The Conjuring" and "The Green Mile."
Here’s a complete list of the movies and television show that will become available in June.
Celebrity Family Feud (Season 6 premiere)
Press Your Luck (Season 2 premiere)
Match Game (Season 5 premiere)
Children's Hospital (Complete series)
Mike Tyson Mysteries (Seasons 1-3)
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
Dave
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Losing Isaiah
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo' Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
October Sky
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Sex Drive
The American President
The Cookout
The Marine 3: Homefront
The Pawnbroker
The Scout
The Tuxedo
The Wood
The X-Files
Thelma & Louise
Trade
Treading Water
True Romance (Director's Cut)
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
Zardoz
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Miss Snake Charmer
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: (Documentary Premiere)
Shirley
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
The Appearance (2018)
Where's Waldo? (Season 1)
My Absolute Boyfriend (Season 1)
Radiant (Season 1)
From Paris with Love
The Best of The Bachelor (Series Premiere)
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots (Season 7)
Crossing Swords (Hulu Premiere)
Into the Dark: Good Boy (New Episode Premiere)
Don't (Series Premiere)
Intrigo: Samaria
Child's Play
Awakenings
Fools Rush In
Poetic Justice
Seven Pounds
Eye in the Sky
Dragonheart
Windtalkers
Pan
Breakup at a Wedding
Dustwalker
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
Brockmire (Season 4)
Larry Crowne
Nostalgia
Buffaloed
Crawl
Love Victor (Series Premiere)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Series Premiere)
Bean
Gigli
Hart's War
La Bamba
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Natural Born Killers
Out of Sight
The Peacemaker
Tears of the Sun
Zoom
The Chi (Season 3)
Clemency
XX
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Charlie's Angels
Carrion
The Gallows Act II
One For The Money
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
6 Souls
That's My Boy
