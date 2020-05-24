New Spike Lee film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ among titles coming to Netflix in June

May 24, 2020
Nicer weather and the summer season might be coming to the Philadelphia region, but stay-at-home orders and bans on large gatherings remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, most residents will still be quarantining and isolating at home, meaning more time for streaming television shows and movies.
Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and television shows that will become available on the streaming platform in June, and one of the highlights is Academy Award-winning director/producer/writer Spike Lee’s newest film “Da 5 Bloods.”
The film, which stars actor Chadwick Boseman, tells the story of four African American Vietnam veterans who return to the country to search for the remains of a fellow soldier who was killed during the Vietnam War, as well as for buried treasure.
The war drama will be available on Netflix on June 12.
Other notable movies coming to the streaming platform next month include “Clueless,” “Casper,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” Here’s a complete list of every show and movie coming to Netflix in June.
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1 and 2)
Clueless
Cocomelon (Season 1)
Cook Off
Dear My Friends (Season 1)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Juwanna Mann
Inside Man
Kalek Shanab
Lust, Caution
Midnight Diner (New Season)
Mirai
Observe and Report
My Shy Boss (Season 1)
Priest
Rememory
Revolutionary Love (Season 1)
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car
The Disaster Artist
The Healer
The Help
The Queen
The Show
The Silence of the Lambs
The Stolen
Twister
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
V for Vendetta
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Alone (Season 6)
Fuller House (Season 5b)
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m In (Season 1)
True: Rainbow Rescue
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream
Baki (Season 2-Part 3)
Can You Hear Me? (Season 1)
13 Reasons Why (Season 4)
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)
Merry Men 2: Another Mission
Queer Eye (Season 5)
The Last Days of American Crime
Queen of the South (Season 4)
The Night Clerk
365 Days
Before I Fall
Lenox Hill (Season 1)
Middle Men
My Mister (Season 1)
Reality Z (Season 1)
Pose (Season 2)
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around (Season 2)
F is for Family (Season 4)
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2)
One Piece (Seasons 1-3)
Pokemon: Journeys (New season)
The Search (Limited Series)
The Woods (Season 1)
Alexa & Katie (Season 3B)
How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6)
Milea (Season 1)
Marcella (Season 3)
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
Underdogs
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Frost/Nixon
The Darkness
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias (Part 2)
Alexandria: Again and Forever
A Whisker Away
The Order (Season 2)
Babies (Season 2)
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor is Lava (Season 1)
One Way for Tomorrow
The Politician (Season 2)
Wasp Network
Goldie
Dark Skies
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious (Season 1)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Bratz: The Movie
BNA (Season 1)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
