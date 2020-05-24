New Spike Lee film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ among titles coming to Netflix in June

Nicer weather and the summer season might be coming to the Philadelphia region, but stay-at-home orders and bans on large gatherings remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, most residents will still be quarantining and isolating at home, meaning more time for streaming television shows and movies.

Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and television shows that will become available on the streaming platform in June, and one of the highlights is Academy Award-winning director/producer/writer Spike Lee’s newest film “Da 5 Bloods.”

The film, which stars actor Chadwick Boseman, tells the story of four African American Vietnam veterans who return to the country to search for the remains of a fellow soldier who was killed during the Vietnam War, as well as for buried treasure.

The war drama will be available on Netflix on June 12.





Other notable movies coming to the streaming platform next month include “Clueless,” “Casper,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” Here’s a complete list of every show and movie coming to Netflix in June.



June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1 and 2)

Clueless

Cocomelon (Season 1)

Cook Off

Dear My Friends (Season 1)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Juwanna Mann

Inside Man

Kalek Shanab

Lust, Caution

Midnight Diner (New Season)

Mirai

Observe and Report

My Shy Boss (Season 1)

Priest

Rememory

Revolutionary Love (Season 1)

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car

The Disaster Artist

The Healer

The Help

The Queen

The Show

The Silence of the Lambs

The Stolen

Twister

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

V for Vendetta

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac



June 2

Alone (Season 6)

Fuller House (Season 5b)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m In (Season 1)

True: Rainbow Rescue



June 3

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream



June 4

Baki (Season 2-Part 3)

Can You Hear Me? (Season 1)



June 5

13 Reasons Why (Season 4)

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

Queer Eye (Season 5)

The Last Days of American Crime



June 6

Queen of the South (Season 4)

The Night Clerk



June 7

365 Days



June 8

Before I Fall



June 10

Lenox Hill (Season 1)

Middle Men

My Mister (Season 1)

Reality Z (Season 1)



June 11

Pose (Season 2)



June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around (Season 2)

F is for Family (Season 4)

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2)

One Piece (Seasons 1-3)

Pokemon: Journeys (New season)

The Search (Limited Series)

The Woods (Season 1)



June 13

Alexa & Katie (Season 3B)

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6)

Milea (Season 1)



June 14

Marcella (Season 3)



June 15

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Underdogs



June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Frost/Nixon

The Darkness



June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias (Part 2)



June 18

Alexandria: Again and Forever

A Whisker Away

The Order (Season 2)



June 19

Babies (Season 2)

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor is Lava (Season 1)

One Way for Tomorrow

The Politician (Season 2)

Wasp Network



June 21

Goldie



June 22

Dark Skies



June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything



June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious (Season 1)



June 26

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga



June 29

Bratz: The Movie



June 30