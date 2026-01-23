More Culture:

January 23, 2026

Local brewery will discount its beer based on how much snow falls. They're predicting drafts will sell for 25 cents

For every inch of snow, Human Robot will take $1 off its TMAVY 13° lager on Sunday. The promotion aims to give people within walking distance of its 5 taprooms a reason to venture outside.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Human Robot is knocking $1 off its TMAVY 13° beer, shown above, on Sunday for every inch of snow that falls in Philadelphia. The deal is available at the brewery's five taprooms.

As the snow piles up Sunday, Human Robot is offering people the opportunity to warm up with discounted cold ones.

For every inch of snow that falls this weekend, the brewery is offering $1 off its TMAVY 13° beer. With the Philly region expected to receive 12-18 inches beginning Saturday night, it's likely that the $8 brew will be sold for as little as $0.25. That's the lowest price co-owner Jake Atkinson said the brewery can offer. 

MORE: Five unforgettable snow moments in the Philly area, from a camel on Route 309 to TV reporters getting pummeled

The promotion is designed to give people who otherwise would be deterred from leaving their homes a reason to head to one of Human Robot's five taprooms, Atkinson said. 

"It's a way to get people to come out when it snows, because typically people don't go out," Atkinson said. "But if you can walk, it kind of brings a fun party to the whole snow situation."

TMAVY 13° is a dark lager brewed with Czech Saaz hops with notes of aniseed and dark bread crust, for a "mild, drying roast character." The beer is served on draft from a special side pull faucet for a precise pour and creamy foam. 

Human Robot runs the promotion somewhat regularly — it was last held Dec. 14, when customers got a $4 discount — but it's unusual to get enough snow for the beers to cost so little. Atkinson said Philly has only received enough snow for $1 beers once since Human Robot opened in 2020. 

The promotion is available at Human Robot's three city taprooms — Kensington, Brewerytown and East Passyunk — and its two suburban locations — Jenkintown and New Hope. But it's really designed for people who can get to the taprooms safely by walking or public transit. Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency and asked drivers to stay off the roads. 

"Just be safe, and let's have some fun," Atkinson said. 

