September 20, 2024

2 crashes on I-76 West cause traffic delays on Friday morning

A dump truck overturned and spilled sand on the Schuylkill Expressway. About an hour later, a multi-vehicle crash occurred nearby.

By Chris Compendio
I-76 West crashes Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A truck overturned and spilled sand on Interstate 76 West on Friday morning. About an hour later, a multi-vehicle collision caused further delays. Above, a file photo of I-76 near where the truck overturned.

Two crashes that occurred about one mile apart on Interstate 76 West caused traffic delays on Friday morning. 

A dump truck overturned and spilled its load of sand before 5 a.m. on the Schuylkill Expressway between Exit 340A for Lincoln and Kelly drives and Exit 339 for Route 1. Three lanes were closed, forcing vehicles into one lane. All lanes reopened by 7:21 a.m, according to PA511. 

MORE: Fantasy football rivalry goes awry, ending with fake reports of international threats and conviction for Philly man

multi-vehicle collision happened between Exit 341 for Montgomery and West River drives and Exit 340B for Route 1  North and Roosevelt Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. Firefighters had to rip the roof off of a car, NBC10 reported. The number of vehicles involved and whether anyone was injured have not been reported.

Drivers can take alternative routes to leave Philadelphia, including Kelly Drive, MLK Drive and Belmont Avenue. 

During the next four weekends, drivers who take I-76 East should expect closures for PennDOT repairs to a bridge deck. The closure extends from just before the ramp for Exit 346B for Grays Ferry and University avenues to just before the 34th Street on-ramp. 

While the highway is closed, motorists will be detoured to I-676 East to get to I-95 South. Those traveling from further west, and headed to I-95 north, should use I-476 South. Local traffic will be directed to exit at Grays Ferry and University Avenue and use the University Avenue Bridge and 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 East.

