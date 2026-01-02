Expect delays on I-95 in Northeast Philly as PennDOT schedules lane closures for repairs

Motorists who plan to travel on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philly this weekend or when they return to work next week are advised to allow extra time for their trips. PennDOT has scheduled lane closures for repairs.

The department also is beginning a project that requires lane closures on Columbus Boulevard in South Philly that will be in effect for nine months.

MORE: PA Turnpike raises tolls for 18th straight year, but E-ZPass users will only have to pay 8 cents more

Crews on I-95 will be patching the northbound and southbound sides highway between Exit 27 for Allegheny Avenue and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue. The first lane closures on I-95 are scheduled for Saturday morning. No PennDOT work is scheduled for Sunday, and then it resumes Monday through Wednesday. Here is the schedule of lane closures PennDOT released earlier this week:

• Saturday, Jan. 3: Southbound lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 5: Southbound lane closures between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 6: Northbound lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 7: Northbound lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Separately on Monday, an $8.8 million project begins that will improve the intersections on Packer Avenue at Columbus Boulevard and at Delaware Avenue. The work involves widening the intersection and the installation of a new sidewalk along with other safety and accessibility improvements. Lanes at these intersections will be closed starting Monday and remain closed until Sept. 15.

All closures are dependent on weather. Motorists can get real-time updates on PennDOT projects at the department's 511 website, on social media or by calling 511.