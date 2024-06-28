More News:

June 28, 2024

I-95 fully reopens after a truck fire closed all lanes Friday morning

A tractor-trailer went up in flames after it jackknifed near the Allegheny Avenue exit early Friday morning.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation I-95
I-95 closure Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 South temporarily closed all lanes between Exit 23 for Girard Avenue and Exit 26 for the Betsy Ross Bridge on Friday morning. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane have reopened. Above is a file photo.

UPDATE: All I-95 southbound lanes have fully reopened as of 8 a.m. Philadelphia OEM still urged drivers that closures may still be put in place throughout the day as PennDOT and authorities continue clean-up efforts.

Commuters who use Interstate 95 are advised to take alternate routes Friday because an investigation into a tractor-trailer fire is causing delays. 

The truck went up in flames at 4:45 a.m. on I-95 South near Exit 25 for Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue. The truck had jackknifed, meaning the truck had slowed but its trailer kept moving, pushing it to one side.  

MORE: Should Pa. join other states in allowing cyclists to roll through stop signs?

The resulting fire temporarily closed all lanes in both directions between Exit 23 for Girard Avenue and Exit 26 for the Betsy Ross Bridge, according to PennDOT's 511PA tracking website. All northbound lanes and one lane southbound reopened around 6 a.m., after firefighters had brought the fire under control by 5:30 a.m. 

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management warned drivers of residual delays.

Pennsylvania State Police estimated the closure will last 6 to 8 hours while they investigate the crash and remove the vehicle. FOX29 reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital for burn injuries. 

Last month, the section of I-95 between Exits 32 and 30 was reopened fully for the first time since a fuel truck fire in June 2022 caused an overpass to collapse. 

Earlier this week, PennDOT had to correct a misspelled sign on I-95 southbound that was placed after the reopening.

