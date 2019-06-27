More Health:

June 27, 2019

IBX Foundation dispatches 'Someone You Know' campaign to Capitol Hill

Ambassadors head to Washington to fight stigma of addiction

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
Marissa Wadsworth IBX Foundation Someone You Know campaign Source/IBX Foundation

Marissa Wadsworth, an ambassador for the Independence Blue Cross Foundation's 'Someone You Know Campaign' lost her son, T.J. to opioid addiction in 2014. On Thursday, she joined her fellow ambassadors in Washington to speak out against the stigma surrounding addiction.

Marissa Wadsworth went to Washington on Thursday to deliver a message to lawmakers that she first began spreading several months after the death of her son, T.J., to a heroin overdose.

She wants people to know that opioid addiction can happen to anyone.

"T.J. didn't have addiction in the family," Wadsworth said. "Those pills, they get a hold of you and turn your life and your family's life upside down."

Wadsworth was among 17 ambassadors from the "Someone You Know" campaign launched by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation to meet with politicians on Capitol Hill. The public health awareness campaign aims to reduce the stigma of opioid addiction by sharing stories of people in recovery and family members affected by substance abuse.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean joined politicians who met with the group at the Rayburn House Office Building. There, the campaign set up kiosks to tell the various stories of the ambassadors.

"It's inspirational to see all these other people making it (in recovery), and the politicians showing up, that they would let us come," Wadsworth said. "I think everyone is doing the best they can. The problem is just so big that any footsteps in the right direction is good."

Wadsworth, of Lower Providence, Montgomery County, first began telling her story in hopes of preventing other teenagers and young adults from becoming addicted to opioids. Working with an organization called Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education, Wadsworth visited schools to share her son's story.

T.J. Wadsworth had used alcohol and marijuana recreationally during high school, his mother said. During his senior year, someone offered him a pill while he was intoxicated. He took it, leading to an opioid addiction that claimed his life at age 21 – four days after he left rehab.

Life will never be the same, Wadsworth said. But she wants to help save the lives of others.

"To hear how many more people it's affecting, it just doesn't seem to be getting any better," Wadsworth said of the opioid epidemic. "I know a lot of changes have happened since my son died five years ago, but the numbers are just growing. I don't know what the answer is, but at least people are talking about it."

The "Someone You Know" ambassadors sought to highlight the IBX Foundation's efforts to reduce the stigma of addiction. Earlier this year, the campaign launched a podcast featuring conversations with the ambassadors. It has since been heard by people in at least 25 states and five countries.

The campaign is part of the IBX Foundation's Supporting Treatment and Overdose Prevention initiative, which has awarded more than $2 million to organizations fighting the epidemic in the Philadelphia region. Last year, the foundation held a national conference on stigma attended by 600 public health leaders, including U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Wadsworth said the politicians who met with the ambassadors were well-versed on the subject.

"They agree that this is an epidemic and that it needs to be fought," Wadsworth said. "The stigma –  that seems to be the main message here. Don't be ashamed because everybody is either dealing with it or knows someone, or has a family member (who is)."

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids Washington D.C. Capitol Hill Independence Blue Cross Heroin IBX

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Phillies

Phillies first half season awards: The most and least valuable player, biggest surprise and more
Phillies-mets-walkoff-jay-bruce_062719_USAT

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved