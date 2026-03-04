K-pop group i-dle to bring ‘Syncopation’ world tour to Philadelphia

K-pop group i-dle will stop in Philadelphia this summer as part of its 2026 world tour.

The quintet is scheduled to perform Thursday, Aug. 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena during the North American leg of the i-dle WORLD TOUR [Syncopation], which was announced during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.

The tour announcement follows the release of the group’s latest single, “Mono (feat. skaiwater),” which arrived earlier this year.

Formed in 2018, i-dle consists of members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group built an international following with songs like “LATATA” and has released multiple albums that have charted on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Tickets for the Philadelphia concert go on sale Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

