March 04, 2026

K-pop group i-dle to bring ‘Syncopation’ world tour to Philadelphia

The chart-topping quintet is scheduled to perform Aug. 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

K-pop group i-dle is scheduled to perform Aug. 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia during its 2026 world tour.

K-pop group i-dle will stop in Philadelphia this summer as part of its 2026 world tour.

The quintet is scheduled to perform Thursday, Aug. 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena during the North American leg of the i-dle WORLD TOUR [Syncopation], which was announced during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.

The tour announcement follows the release of the group’s latest single, “Mono (feat. skaiwater),” which arrived earlier this year.

Formed in 2018, i-dle consists of members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group built an international following with songs like “LATATA” and has released multiple albums that have charted on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Tickets for the Philadelphia concert go on sale Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

i-dle WORLD TOUR [Syncopation]

Thursday, Aug. 6
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

