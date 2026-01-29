More Events:

January 29, 2026

Lottery for Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run runs Feb. 1-13

The 47th annual 10-mile race returns May 3 and city officials anticipate another sellout.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fitness Broad Street Run
2023_Broad_Street_Run_file_4.original - Edited Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Runners head south on Broad Street during the annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run returns Sunday, May 3, bringing the city’s biggest road race back to Broad Street for its 47th year.

Registration opens Sunday, Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and closes Friday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Runners will be selected through a lottery system or can run on behalf of a participating charity. The registration fee is $65, and runners will be notified by email during the week of Feb. 16.

The 10-mile race starts at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue at 7 a.m. and finishes at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Up to 40,000 runners are expected, and city officials anticipate another sellout.

Participants can also choose to run for charity partners. Options include the American Cancer Society, American Association for Cancer Research, Students Run Philly Style, Back on My Feet and the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

The 2026 race takes place during Mental Health Awareness Month and will highlight the role running can play in supporting mental well-being. The event also aligns with Philadelphia’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer along the route and attend the finish-line celebration at the Navy Yard, which will include a family-friendly activity area. Medical staff and police will be stationed along the course, with accommodations available for wheelchair teams and spectators with disabilities.

The Broad Street Run began in 1980 with about 1,500 runners. Last year, nearly 33,000 people crossed the finish line.

Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 3 at 7 a.m.
Starts at Broad St. and Somerville Ave,
Finishes at The Navy Yard
$65 registration fee

Fitness Broad Street Run Philadelphia Philadelphia 250 America250 Running

