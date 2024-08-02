More Health:

August 02, 2024

How to select an effective bug spray – with or without DEET

Other viable, EPA-approved insect repellents include the ingredients picaridin or PMD.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Mosquitoes
DEET Bug Spray Jimmy Chan/Pexels

Insect repellents containing DEET and picaridin are safe and effective to use, according to the EPA. PMD, which is plant-based, is also potent. Use repellents with one of these ingredients to prevent the spread of tick- and mosquito-borne diseases when spending time outdoors, the CDC says.

Choosing a safe but potent insect repellent to protect against mosquito- and tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, West Nile Virus and dengue fever can be challenging due to the many products on the market.

Only repellents containing either the active ingredients DEET or picaridin have research to back their effectiveness. While DEET's safety has been debated through the years, the Environmental Protection Agency deemed in 1998 and again in 2014 that, if used according to directions, it does not pose a danger to human health. 

MORE: Eating processed red meat linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's disease

"It is the oldest tried-and-true gold standard among all of the repellents," Dina Fonseca, a molecular ecologist and chair of the department of ecology at Rutgers University, recently told Scientific American. "Back when I was a graduate student doing field work in a mosquito-filled bog, DEET was my best friend."

The U.S. Army developed DEET in 1946 for use by military personnel in bug-infested regions, and it became available for sale in 1957. Products containing DEET are EPA-approved in concentrations ranging from 4% to 100% and come as sprays, mists, lotions and wipes that can be applied to skin and clothing.

As an alternative, the pharmaceutical company Bayer developed picaridin, a synthetic compound derived from a plant extract, in the 1980s, but the EPA did not approve it for sale in the United States until 2005. Products containing picaridin are effective at repelling ticks, mosquitos, jiggers and other insects and come in a range of varieties, from sprays to lotions.

Picaridin repellents can be used on skin and clothing, according to the National Pesticide Information Center. Although some people prefer picaridin to DEET because it is odorless and does not feel oily on skin, there is less research about picaridin, because it hasn't been around as long as DEET.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends PMD, a natural oil extracted from the leaves and twigs of the lemon-scented gum eucalyptus plant. A 2018 study found that DEET slightly outperformed PMD under laboratory conditions but that they were similarly effective against mosquitoes outdoors.

A June comparison of bug repellents by Wirecutter favored spray products containing 20% picaridin because they were safe and effective and did not have the downsides of DEET. Wirecutter chose Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent and Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Tick + Insect Repellent as standouts. Wirecutter's favored DEET spray was Cutter Backwoods Dry Insect Repellent.

The CDC says not to use repellents containing PMD on children under 3. Always follow the product label instructions, reapply repellent as directed and do not apply repellent on the skin under clothing. Apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second, according to the CDC.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Mosquitoes Philadelphia West Nile Virus Insects Ticks Lyme Disease

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Purchased - Woman speaking with her doctor at a desk

Understanding Menopause and Andropause

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Indego bike share again allows riders to pay for single trips
Indego single passes

Real Estate

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Healthy Eating

Eating processed red meat linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's disease
Bacon Alzheimer's Link

Food & Drink

NYC's Levain Bakery, known for its massive cookies, to open first Philly location this fall
levain bakery philadelphia

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would an early playoff exit put Daryl Morey on the hot seat?
Morey 7.31.24

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Olympics parties, BlackStar Film Festival
Olympics weekend guide

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved