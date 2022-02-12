Instant observations: Embiid triple-double leads Sixers to win over Cavs

Joel Embiid turned in another dominant performance on Saturday night, earning his fourth career triple-double in a 103-93 win over the Cavs.

Here's what I saw.

The Good

• After the performance we saw against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, you would have been forgiven for expecting another clunker out of Philadelphia in the follow-up on Saturday. But as they continued waiting on James Harden, the Sixers came out and punched a good, young Cavs team in the mouth early, letting them know they were in for it from the opening tip onward.



Embiid was at the center of that tremendous start, absolutely dominating Cavs center Jarrett Allen, who is in the midst of a great season in Cleveland. No matter what the Cavs tried, they couldn't seem to figure out what to do with Embiid. He picked them apart when they overhelped in the early stages of the game, finding Matisse Thybulle in the dunker spot for a couple of quick buckets in the first quarter. When they single-covered him, Embiid drew fouls or hit shots right over Allen's outstretched arms. He even made a couple of threes, including one at the top of an early 2-3 zone attempt, discouraging Cleveland from trying that again.

There have been a lot of moments this season where you think, "Did he really just do that?" for Joel Embiid, and the latest came in the first half of the Cleveland win. Bringing the ball up in transition, Embiid waved Tyrese Maxey forward so he could get a head of steam going, then hit Maxey in stride with a pass that allowed him to coast in for a layup in transition. Rarely would he even have a chance to try something like that in the past — now he's seeing it and preparing to execute it before his perimeter-based teammates are.

And that wasn't even the moment of the first half for Embiid. Moments after grabbing at his back due to a collision with Allen under the basket, Embiid missed the second of a pair of free-throws and waited until the ball came loose. Without thinking too much about it, Embiid unleashed one of the most vicious poster dunks he has had in his career, rivaled only by his playoff dunk over Aron Baynes in 2018:

This guy is just on a completely different planet right now. Allen is having the best year of his career and helping to lead a good Cavs team, and Embiid spent the entire game making him look like he should simply give up and go home. When the Cavs sent extra bodies to stop him, Embiid simply made them pay by finding the open man, picking up his fourth career triple-double and perhaps the best one he has had yet.