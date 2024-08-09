More Health:

August 09, 2024

Stronger pain medications should be offered during IUD placements, CDC says

Doctors often recommend women take ibuprofen when getting the birth control device. New guidelines suggest a local anesthetic may be beneficial.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Birth Control
IUD pain James Wakibia/SOPA Images; Sipa USA

The CDC's new guidelines for IUD placements expand pain management options to include topical lidocaine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended new pain management strategies for the placement of intrauterine devices, following years of complaints from women who rely on them for birth control.

In updated guidelines published this week, the CDC suggests medication for pain during IUD insertion, and possible treatments for irregular bleeding after the procedure. The previous edition of these guidelines, published in 2016, offered little counsel on pain management, despite patient complaints of severe cramping. Physicians often simply recommended ibuprofen.

MORE: Teen mental health is improving, but there is still progress to be made, CDC report shows

After soliciting public comments and reviewing new medical evidence, the CDC has changed course. It now suggests lidocaine, a prescription medication that can be administered as a topical cream, spray or gel, "might be useful for reducing patient pain." The government agency also provides an array of medications to address irregular bleeding while the IUD is in use.

"Before IUD placement, all patients should be counseled on potential pain during placement as well as the risks, benefits, and alternatives of different options for pain management," the guidelines read. "A person-centered plan for IUD placement and pain management should be made based on patient preference."

Lidocaine is a local anesthetic, but does not render patients unconscious. Previously, the CDC had recommended it to ease IUD insertion, but only as a shot injected near the cervix. As the New York Times notes, the injection itself can be uncomfortable for patients. Including topical alternatives gives patients more options.

In both the 2016 and 2024 guidelines, the CDC also wrote that misoprostol "might be helpful in select circumstances" for IUD insertion, but did not recommend it for routine use. Misoprostol is better known as one of two medications, along with mifepristone, used in non-surgical abortions.

The updated guidelines also include several treatment options for physicians to consider if patients express concern about irregular bleeding. Those range from oral contraceptives formulated with estrogen to tamoxifen, a drug that blocks the hormone. Antifibrinolytic agents, which help blood clot, are also included, along with over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen.

As the Washington Post reported earlier this year, women have become increasingly vocal about their painful experiences with IUD insertion — including on social media platforms like TikTok. Videos on the app show patients screaming, panting and crying as the procedure unfolds in real time. Users shared the upsetting, intimate clips to show how painful IUD insertion can be. A widely-cited 2015 study showed that physicians tend to underestimate the degree of pain their patients experience during the process.

"I wasn't going to post this but I need anyone who wants to get an IUD (to) understand it can be traumatic," TikTok user casacara_xo captioned her video. "It was traumatic for me."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Birth Control Philadelphia IUD CDC Pain

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - IBX - Celebrate Caring Winners 2024

Meet the Independence Blue Cross 2024 Celebrate Caring winners
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Six men charged with smuggling drugs in speakers to Philly suburbs
Bucks County Drugs

Adult Health

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Children's Health

Some children with recurrent wheezing need antivirals – not steroids, study finds
Wheezing Treatments Antivirals

Music

Lauryn Hill and Fugees cancel Philly concert, and other U.S. dates, days before tour kickoff
Lauryn Hill Fugees

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Kyle Schwarber's three-homer game nets series win over Dodgers
Schwarber 8.8.24

Performances

On stage in August: 'Mamma Mia!', 'Midsummer' and more
Mamma Mia theater

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved