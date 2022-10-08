Charles Jacquin's Union Forge earns title as 'Best Domestic Vodka' by The Fifty Best

Philadelphia is the home of the cheesesteak, the Liberty Bell, and the fictional character Rocky Balboa that encompasses the hardworking attitude the city lives by. Now the City of Brotherly Love is known for producing the best domestic vodka in the country.

The Union Forge, a Philadelphia-produced vodka from spirits company Charles Jacquin et Cie, received a double-gold medal as the best American-made vodka by The Fifty Best.

Using a five-point system, a panel of blindfolded judges tasted 18 different domestic vodkas to choose the best.

The vodkas earned double-gold, gold, silver, and bronze medals based on its point totals.

The Union Forge, Two Titmice(CA), and Diamond Glacier 33 (CA) each earned double gold medals as the best of the vodkas.

"The Union Forge represents the same spirit and resilience of Jacquin's and Pennsylvania," Manali Tijoriwala, the head of product development at Jacquin's, said. "Receiving a double gold medal for 'Best Domestic Vodka' is an honor and tribute to the team's hard work.



Released in March 2022, Union Forge Vodka is the first new product from Jacquin distillery in over a decade.

CEO of Jacquin John Cooper told Philadelphia Business Journal in April that the company does not do innovative things often; the last new product was Sweet Revenge liqueur.



The vodka launch was part of the company's commitment to increase its output, eventually producing 1 million cases across its brands annually. In addition, Jacquin is looking to build both locally and nationally with the launch of "new-to-the-world" products.

The vodka sells for $19.99 in 750 ml bottles at spirit stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, California, Delaware, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

Since 1884 family-owned Charles Jacquin et Cie has produced, distilled, and manufactured alcohol in Philadelphia. Located in East Kensington, the company has six brands, Jacquin's Spirits which sells rum, gin, and brandy; Pennsylvania Dutch creme liqueur, Bartenders Trading Co.ready to drink cocktails; Irish Manor Irish cream liqueur; Savory & James and The Union Forge Vodka.

The Fifty Best is a guide to wines and spirits "that achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations through rigorous tasting methodology."