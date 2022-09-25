More Sports:

September 25, 2022

Jalen Hurts has to be a top 10 NFL QB now... right?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Commanders-Jalen-Hurts-Week-3-NFL-2022 Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts launches a pass downfield during Sunday's game against Washington in Landover, Md.

As if his Week 2 Monday Night Football coming out party wasn't enough, Jalen Hurts was dynamic and at times brilliant in the Eagles blowout 24-8 win over Washington Sunday afternoon.

Before the season started, most NFL pundits tossed Hurts into the middle of the pack when they ranked quarterbacks. Our own Jimmy Kempski chimed in himself, putting Hurts just into the top 15, with other "experts putting him anywhere from 17th to 25th (and according to Madden's rankings, Hurts started 2022 as the 25th highest ranked QB.

Can the 25th best quarterback in the NFL do this?

With games left to be played in NFL Week 3, Hurts has turned in the following trio of performances (all three leading to wins):

GamePassingRushing
Week 1 (DET)18-32, 243 yards17 rush, 90 yards, TD
Week 2 (MIN)26-31, 333 yards, TD11 rush, 57 yards, 2 TD 
Week 3 (WAS)22-35, 339 yards, 3 TD 7 rush, 23 yards

Hurts has one turnover, a tipped pass in Week 2 that led to a meaningless interception. He's also found a ton of confidence throwing the ball vertically down field with regularity and letting his talented wideouts go up and try to make plays (of which they make many).

The Eagles third year quarterback is getting better every time he hits the turf, and it would be hard to find 10 other active QBs who you'd rather have on your team right now.

Just for the fun of it, let's whip around the NFL really quick:

The obvious...

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are obviously better quarterbacks than Hurts and it would take a few years for him to be considered in their company. 

His peers...

The real conversation starts here. Would you rather have Hurts than Kyler Murray? What about Dak Prescott (when healthy) or Russell Wilson? Is former MVP Lamar Jackson still clearly a better signal-caller? 

Others in the mix...

Joe Burrow has had a shaky start to 2022, as have Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. Tom Brady (I am sure I'll regret writing this) has been a game-manager to start the season and if you simply compare their performance on the field this season I don't think you can put him ahead of Hurts right now. Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence probably are still a little worse than Hurts at the moment — and the rest of the starters in the league probably don't have much of an argument.

Our (meaningless, reactionary ranking)...

Just for the fun of it, here's where we think Hurts belongs in the NFL's QB hierarchy after three exceptional performances:

RankQB
1.Patrick Mahomes
2.Josh Allen 
3.Justin Herbert
4.Aaron Rodgers
5.Lamar Jackson 
6.Jalen Hurts
7.Kyler Murray
8.Joe Burrow
9.Dak Prescott
10.Russell Wilson
11.Tom Brady
12.Matthew Stafford
13.Trevor Lawrence
14.Derek Carr
15.Tua Tagovailoa 


Would you trade Hurts straight up for anyone listed below him on our rankings here?

It looks like there is nothing Hurts can't do early this season. He can throw accurately (he completed over 80% in Week 2), he can go deep, he can go over the middle, and he can win with his legs if the defense gives him an opening.

The Eagles will go as far as Jalen Hurts takes them, and for the moment it looks like he is making them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey, Pennsylvania offer support to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc
Hurricane Fiona Relief

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Men's Health

Need some motivation to start a healthy lifestyle? Here are 25 benefits
092322 Healthy Lifestyle Motivation Bicycling.jpg

Eagles

Eagles-Commanders: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 3
061422CarsonWentz

Films

Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' shows family vacation cut short by impending apocalypse
Knock at the Cabin Trailer

Festivals

Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street
South Street Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved