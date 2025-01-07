Japanese Breakfast's new album aims to capture the 'romantic thrill of a gothic novel'

Japanese Breakfast is releasing its first album in four years, "For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)" on March 21 and following it up with a homecoming show in Philadelphia.

The May 16 concert at the Met Philadelphia is part of a tour that begins with the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April and continues throughout North America and Europe. Presales for the Philadelphia show begin Wednesday, with general ticket sales opening at 10 a.m. Friday.

Japanese Breakfast's new album contains 10 tracks; its lead single, "Orlando in Love" can be purchased or streamed now. The single was inspired by the unfinished epic poem "Orlando Innamorato" by the Renaissance poet Matteo Maria Boiardo.

The band, founded in Philadelphia in 2013 by frontwoman Michelle Zauner, is coming off the success of its 2021 album, "Jubilee," which was nominated for the Grammy for best alternative music album and was praised for its bright and joyous energy.

"For Melancholy Brunettes" is expected to take a darker and moodier turn. A press release announcing the album describes it as "a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel."

"For Melancholy Brunettes" promises to showcase Zauner's "artistic maturity" as a songwriter, with her influences ranging from the paintings of Caspar David Friedrich to the English novel "Wuthering Heights." Through the album, Zauner explores the "irony of desire" following her mainstream success with "Jubilee" and her memoir "Crying in H Mart."

"I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted," Zauner said in the press release. "I was flying too close to the sun, and I realized if I kept going I was going to die."

The new album is being released by Dead Oceans. It was recorded in the Los Angeles studio Sound City, where Neil Young's "After the Gold Rush," Fleetwood Mac's 1975 eponymous record and Nirvana's "Nevermind" were produced.

Japanese Breakfast describes "For Melancholy Brunettes" as its "first proper studio release." The band improvised recording spaces in warehouses and trailers for its previous three albums.

Watch the lyric video for "Orlando in Love" below: