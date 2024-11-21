More Culture:

November 21, 2024

Japanese Breakfast to perform at Coachella in April after expected release of new album

The indie pop band, which formed in Philly in 2013, will play at the festival on back-to-back Saturdays before headliner Green Day.

Japanese Breakfast Coachella Brianna Paciorka; News Sentinel/USA Today Network

Indie pop band Japanese Breakfast, which originated in Philly in 2013, will perform at Coachella on April 12 and 19. Above, Japanese Breakfast performs at Bonnaroo in 2022.

Indie music group Japanese Breakfast is bringing its dreamy sounds to Coachella in April, shortly after the expected release of a new album.

The band, founded in Philadelphia in 2013 by singer Michelle Zauner, is one of the many acts performing on back-to-back Saturdays before headliner Green Day.

MORE: Philly performer Pi iced out of 'Dragula' competition show in Episode 8

Coachella, held in the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, since 1999, will also have Lady Gaga and Post Malone leading its lineups. The festival has more than 140 performers scheduled for April 11-13 and April 18-20.

Japanese Breakfast will play on April 12 and 19, the same nights as Charli XCX, T-Pain, Yo Gabba Gabba! and dozens of other artists. Registration is open online for presales that begin Friday at 2 p.m. The festival will also stream live on YouTube.

Japanese Breakfast's last studio album was "Jubilee" in 2021, and its most recent song release was in October — a pop cover of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" for the Marvel TV show "Agatha All Along."

In an August interview with GQ Korea, Zauner said she believes the fourth Japanese Breakfast album will come out in March, and it will have a gloomy tone and heavier use of the guitar compared with the more joyous "Jubilee."

"I think it’s a little more mature," Zauner told GQ Korea about the upcoming album, according to a translation. "The third album used a lot of yellow and bright colors, but I got tired of that style, so this album will probably have different colors. I always want to make it different from the last album. And I think a lot about my age these days."

