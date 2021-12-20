Jazmine Sullivan's 'Heaux Tales' tour coming to The Met Philly this March

Don't worry, Philadelphia. Jazmine Sullivan didn't forget about you on her upcoming 2022 "Heaux Tales" tour.

The R&B singer took to social media Monday to announce that she will perform in her hometown at The Met Philly on March 18.

Presale tickets to the show will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. The general public can begin purchasing tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. VIP tickets will be available too.

When the Philly native unveiled in November the dates and stops of her upcoming tour, she teased a potential performance in her hometown and told fans to stay tuned. Sullivan performed at The Met Philly with Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson as part of the WDAS Holiday Jam this past Friday.

Sullivan's North American tour will kick off on Valentine's Day in Vancouver, British Columbia and wrap up on March 30 in Chicago, Illinois.

The musician will perform in Brooklyn, New York on March 17 before coming home. After her performance in Philly, Sullivan will make her way to Washington, D.C. for a show on March 20. Tickets for "The Heaux Tales" tour are now available.

A graduate of The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, Sullivan primarily recorded "Heaux Tales" in her Philly home. The 14-track EP is her fourth record and first since "Reality Show" in 2015.

The record premiered in January at No. 4 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. The album became her highest-charting and the second top-10 album of her career following her debut record "Fearless" in 2008.

"Heaux Tales" also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Sullivan, 34, won album of the year for "Heaux Tales" at the 2021 BET Awards. She also won best R&B/soul female artist and album of the year at the 2021 Soul Train Music Awards.

Publications like Time Magazine and Pitchfork have also rated the album as one of the best of the year.

Sullivan has been nominated for three Grammy Awards at next month's ceremony, including best R&B album. She's also been nominated for best R&B performance and best R&B song, both of which are for the album's lead single, "Pick Up Your Feelings."