Jazmine Sullivan announces 'Heaux Tales' tour, teases possible Philly stop

Jazmine Sullivan is continuing her busy year as she announced "The Heaux Tales Tour" on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, following a series of hints to her fans on social media throughout the day.

The tour will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia on Valentine's Day, and will travel across North America through late winter. Missing from her list of tour stops, though, is one notable city: Philadelphia.

"And Philly, I didn't forget you, stay tuned," she Tweeted , hinting at a possible future appearance in her hometown. She is currently scheduled to perform in the WDAS Holiday Jam at The Met Philly on Dec. 17 with Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson. A limited number of tickets are still available.