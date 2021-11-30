Jazmine Sullivan announces 'Heaux Tales' tour, teases possible Philly stop

November 30, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan is continuing her busy year as she announced "The Heaux Tales Tour" on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, following a series of hints to her fans on social media throughout the day.
The tour will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia on Valentine's Day, and will travel across North America through late winter. Missing from her list of tour stops, though, is one notable city: Philadelphia.
The closest shows to the Philadelphia area are in Brooklyn, New York on March 17 and Washington, D.C., where the R&B singer will perform on March 20.
Ask and you shall receive 😉. The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there. @spotify Pre-Sale: Wed, 12/1 @ 10am Local Time— Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) November 30, 2021
Public On-Sale: Fri, 12/3 @ 10a Local Time
And Philly, I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.🖤 pic.twitter.com/btyIZt4sXN
The Philly native announced a Spotify-sponsored pre-sale beginning Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., and users must be following Sullivan's Spotify artist channel. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m.
"Heaux Tales" is Sullivan's fourth studio album, following "Reality Show" in 2015. Her latest release has garnered a lot of media attention, and has resulted in the 2021 BET Award for Album of the Year, as well as Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Soul Artist at Sunday's BET Soul Train Awards.
She was also recently nominated for three Grammy Awards, including best R&B Album, R&B Song and R&B Performance for lead single "Pick Up Your Feelings".