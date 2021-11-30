More Culture:

November 30, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan announces 'Heaux Tales' tour, teases possible Philly stop

The R&B singer announced show dates for 2022, with one notable exception: her hometown

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
Jazmine Sullivan Tour Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

Jazmine Sullivan will head out on the road this February and March, visiting over a dozen cities on "The Heaux Tales Tour" with one notable exception: Philadelphia. Pictured above is Sullivan arriving at June's BET Awards, where she won Album of the Year.

Jazmine Sullivan is continuing her busy year as she announced "The Heaux Tales Tour" on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, following a series of hints to her fans on social media throughout the day. 

The tour will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia on Valentine's Day, and will travel across North America through late winter. Missing from her list of tour stops, though, is one notable city: Philadelphia. 

"And Philly, I didn't forget you, stay tuned," she Tweeted, hinting at a possible future appearance in her hometown. She is currently scheduled to perform in the WDAS Holiday Jam at The Met Philly on Dec. 17 with Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson. A limited number of tickets are still available. 

Sullivan will make four stops in California in February, playing in San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. She'll head to Texas, where she'll perform in both Irving and Houston, before making her way through two stops in North Carolina, and stops in Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, and Tennessee. 

The closest shows to the Philadelphia area are in Brooklyn, New York on March 17 and Washington, D.C., where the R&B singer will perform on March 20. 

The Philly native announced a Spotify-sponsored pre-sale beginning Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., and users must be following Sullivan's Spotify artist channel. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. 

"Heaux Tales" is Sullivan's fourth studio album, following "Reality Show" in 2015. Her latest release has garnered a lot of media attention, and has resulted in the 2021 BET Award for Album of the Year, as well as Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Soul Artist at Sunday's BET Soul Train Awards

She was also recently nominated for three Grammy Awards, including best R&B Album, R&B Song and R&B Performance for lead single "Pick Up Your Feelings". 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia Albums Jazmine Sullivan Performances Tour

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: A loss that 'makes you wonder about Jalen Hurts, and his future' with Eagles
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-loss_112921_usat

Sponsored

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.
Purchased - Xray of lungs

Government

N.J. senator wants to stop observing daylight saving time, introduces legislation
Daylight Saving Time

Fitness

To make exercise a habit, start with a plan and find ways to make it fun
Exercise Habits Sit-up

Movies

The 12 Days of Netflix Christmas Movies: 'Love Hard'
Love-Hard-Netflix_112721

Holidays

Check out these transformed Philly bars for festive drinks and holiday cheer
Holiday Bars

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved