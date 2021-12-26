Jazmine Sullivan teases 'Heaux Tales' sequel ahead of 2022 tour

Jazmine Sullivan could be releasing some new music ahead of her 2022 tour, scheduled to begin on Feb. 14. The Philly native posted a snippet of "Jazzy's Tale" to her Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing what could be an addition to her 2021 award-winning album, "Heaux Tales."

"I just didn't want to be alone," the snippet starts. "Growing up a brown skin girl, a fat girl, essentially growing up feeling undesirable—when you get older and you have a man there that desires you—it validated me, it made me feel good about myself. Therefore, the content that the validation brought me was worth the actual pain that the relationship eventually brought me. It's a sad thing."

"Heaux Tales" features a collection of songs and spoken-word stories about past failed relationships, performed by Sullivan and including fellow R&B singer Ari Lennox, who is featured on a track as well.

On the album, Sullivan tells stories about other people's relationships—dealing with topics like women having agency over their own bodies, establishing boundaries, transactional relationships, and cheating, among other topics.

In "Jazzy's Tale," Sullivan is speaking on her own experiences and her own identity. The unreleased snippet was teased just one day after tickets for her tour dates in Philadelphia were announced. The R&B singer will perform in her hometown on Friday, March 18 at The Met Philly, and verified resale tickets are still available.

"Heaux Tales" has brought Sullivan widespread critical and audience acclaim since its January release. It has topped several coveted "Best of 2021" lists, including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR Music.

Sullivan's album also garnered three GRAMMY Award nominations for R&B Song, Album, and Performance. The album is currently available to stream or purchase, and limited tickets for Sullivan's other tour dates are still available, though they are selling out fast.

View the full snippet below.