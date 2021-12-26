More Culture:

December 26, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan teases 'Heaux Tales' sequel ahead of 2022 tour

A snippet posted to Instagram on Wednesday features a new "tale" dedicated to the R&B singer herself

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Tour
Jazmine Sullivan Snippet Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Jazmine Sullivan teased a potential addition to her critically acclaimed 2021 album "Heaux Tales" on Instagram. The snippet, entitled "Jazzy's Tale," features the Philly native discussing her identity and relationship troubles.

Jazmine Sullivan could be releasing some new music ahead of her 2022 tour, scheduled to begin on Feb. 14. The Philly native posted a snippet of "Jazzy's Tale" to her Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing what could be an addition to her 2021 award-winning album, "Heaux Tales." 

"I just didn't want to be alone," the snippet starts. "Growing up a brown skin girl, a fat girl, essentially growing up feeling undesirable—when you get older and you have a man there that desires you—it validated me, it made me feel good about myself. Therefore, the content that the validation brought me was worth the actual pain that the relationship eventually brought me. It's a sad thing." 

"Heaux Tales" features a collection of songs and spoken-word stories about past failed relationships, performed by Sullivan and including fellow R&B singer Ari Lennox, who is featured on a track as well. 

On the album, Sullivan tells stories about other people's relationships—dealing with topics like women having agency over their own bodies, establishing boundaries, transactional relationships, and cheating, among other topics. 

In "Jazzy's Tale," Sullivan is speaking on her own experiences and her own identity. The unreleased snippet was teased just one day after tickets for her tour dates in Philadelphia were announced. The R&B singer will perform in her hometown on Friday, March 18 at The Met Philly, and verified resale tickets are still available. 

"Heaux Tales" has brought Sullivan widespread critical and audience acclaim since its January release. It has topped several coveted "Best of 2021" lists, including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR Music.  

Sullivan's album also garnered three GRAMMY Award nominations for R&B Song, Album, and Performance. The album is currently available to stream or purchase, and limited tickets for Sullivan's other tour dates are still available, though they are selling out fast. 

View the full snippet below. 

A graduate of the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, Sullivan has been recording and releasing music for over a decade. Her debut studio album, 2008's "Fearless," launched her career with its lead singles, "Need U Bad" and "Bust Your Windows," which peaked high on both the Billboard Hot 200 and Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts following their release.
Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Tour Philadelphia Jazmine Sullivan North Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia Instagram Songs Tours Albums

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

History

250-year-old map of Pennsylvania recalls little-known, colonial-era border dispute with Connecticut
Pennsylvania Connecticut colonial map

Illness

Don't go to the emergency room for COVID-19 tests, Philly health department says
COVID Testing ER Philly

Accidents

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey's New Jersey home catches fire on Christmas Eve
Tyrese Maxey Fire Sixers

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved