Cape May named among America's 10 best holiday light displays by USA Today

If you're looking for some top-notch Christmas lights to check out over the holidays, then a drive down to Cape May might be worth the trip.

The Jersey Shore town's holiday lights display was voted one of the 10 best in the country this year by USA Today readers.

USA Today editors and contributors traveled across the country to identify an initial selection of 20 of the "best, brightest and most beautiful holiday light shows put on by neighborhoods, cities and parks," according to the publication.

Readers then voted on their 10 favorite displays. Cape May's holiday lights came in at No. 9, while "Holiday in Paradise" in West Palm Beach, Florida was voted the best in the nation.

Thank You USA TODAY 10Best and all the voters for honoring Cape May as one of the 10 Best Public Holiday Lights Display!! 🎄 Posted by Cape May City on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Since 2015, the nation's oldest seashore resort has held "Light Up Cape May," an initiative aimed at having more holiday displays across the town.

In a scene straight out of a Hallmark Christmas film, Cape May businesses and residences participate in a contest to see who has the best holiday lights. The annual competition, which took place earlier this month, hands out honors for the top business and residential lights, as well as best window display and old-fashioned theme.

Elaine's Cape May, a boutique hotel and restaurant, was this year's overall winner in the business category. Best window display went to the Cape May Fish Market at the Washington Street Mall. The Mason Cottage Bed and Breakfast was awarded the best old-fashioned display.

Cape May also offers holiday house and trolley tours, carriage rides and performances at Cape May Stage and East Lynne Theater Company through New Year's Day.

"Cape May is a wonderful sight during the holiday season," Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce President James Ridgway said. "Our visitors tell us that we resemble a Dickens Village with the lights on our Victorian homes and businesses complemented with the gas lamps on our streets."

Below are some of the many holiday displays in Cape May.



