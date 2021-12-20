Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos

December 20, 2021
As 2021 nears its end, Philly area bars and restaurants are navigating new COVID-19 restrictions and rising case counts as they gear up for their New Year's Eve celebrations.
While many businesses are returning to in-person holiday events this year, some do have take-out meal kits available for those who want to party in style, but without the added risk.
The city's New Year's Eve offerings provides fun for people of all ages, with some giving residents a front-row seat to the Rivers Casino fireworks display.
Location: 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tickets are available now for $50, which includes a midnight champagne toast.
Chef Chris Kearse's stylings include steak frites with bone marrow bordelaise sauce ($25), oysters on half shell with coconut sorbet ($22), black truffle beignets ($10), and much more.
Some cocktail offerings include the Apple Butter Face, with apple butter-infused Maker's Mark bourbon, absinthe rinse, and spiced pair, or the Fireworker, with habanero-infused vodka, lime cordial, and cucumber, both for $14 each. Forsythia will also offer $10 glasses of champagne and sparkling rose all night long.
For those looking to stay in for the holiday, Forsythia is offering a Black Truffle NYE Takeout for $150 per person. Chef Chris Kearse's five-course meal includes black truffle, lobster and artichoke bisque, whole roasted hen of the woods mushroom with truffled and smoked ricotta, black truffle polenta tortelloni with chestnut, poached lobster, and cured egg yolk, and more, alongside fresh focaccia and a complimentary wine pairing.
Those interested can order now until Sunday, Dec. 26. Pick-up will be on Friday, Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Location: 233 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
There will be warming rooms, photo opportunities for getting a perfect Instagram photo, New Year's Eve party favors, and a DJ. Tickets include one complimentary beer, wine, or cocktail, with pay-as-you-go food and drink available all evening long.
Location: 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
The six-course tasting menu courtesy of Chef Nicholas Elmi, will include caviar, truffles, and wagyu, alongside celebratory champagne for the festivities.
As of Nov. 23, Laurel requires proof of vaccination for all diners, whether eating indoors or outdoors.
Location: 1617 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Midtown Village's nostalgic restaurant and bar, Franky Bradley's, is hosting New Year's Eve festivities with live music from DJ Chris Urban starting at 10 p.m.
Tickets are available for $20. Guests can sip on cocktails and brews all night, and celebrate the beginning of 2022 with a commemorative champagne toast at midnight.
Location: 1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Show-only tickets are available for $25, with VIP tickets available for $150. Both tickets include entrance to the show and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets include a three-hour premium open bar, plus table service for the entire event.
For those who would like to dine in, dinner tickets are $75, which includes admission to the party. Dinner reservations must be made separately on OpenTable. If guests would like to dine in before the show, there is a separate a-la-carte menu that does not include admission to the show.
Location: 509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147