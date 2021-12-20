More Events:

December 20, 2021

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos

Even in uncertain times, there are still plenty of places to enjoy the end of the year in style

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday New Year's Eve
NYE French Disco Courtesy of/Stuart Goldenberg

New Year's Eve is almost here, and Philadelphia's bars and restaurants are still taking reservations for holiday parties and festivities. Check out the roundup of events below. Pictured above is Old City's contemporary bar Forsythia, which is hosting a New Year's Eve French Disco Dance Party.

As 2021 nears its end, Philly area bars and restaurants are navigating new COVID-19 restrictions and rising case counts as they gear up for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

While many businesses are returning to in-person holiday events this year, some do have take-out meal kits available for those who want to party in style, but without the added risk. 

The city's New Year's Eve offerings provides fun for people of all ages, with some giving residents a front-row seat to the Rivers Casino fireworks display.  

RELATED: Chris' Jazz Café brings back Swingin' New Year's Eve party after two year hiatus

For those who want to watch the fireworks display at Penn's Landing on New Year's Eve, the Blue Cross RiverRink is hosting their New Year's Eve Parties on Ice, with two sessions: the first is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the second is from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. 

Tickets are $45 for those who just want a spot to watch the fireworks, or $55 for those who want to skate. Other attractions included in the ticket price are live entertainment, food, soft drinks and water, and a complimentary ferris wheel ride. RiverRink's NYE Parties include a cash bar and access to all of Winterfest, including the arcade and fire pits. 

Location: 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Forsythia

Old City's French bistro Forsythia is throwing a French Disco Party this New Year's Eve, complete with small plates, themed cocktails, and disco. Costumes are highly encouraged. 

Tickets are available now for $50, which includes a midnight champagne toast. 

Chef Chris Kearse's stylings include steak frites with bone marrow bordelaise sauce ($25), oysters on half shell with coconut sorbet ($22), black truffle beignets ($10), and much more. 

Some cocktail offerings include the Apple Butter Face, with apple butter-infused Maker's Mark bourbon, absinthe rinse, and spiced pair, or the Fireworker, with habanero-infused vodka, lime cordial, and cucumber, both for $14 each. Forsythia will also offer $10 glasses of champagne and sparkling rose all night long. 

For those looking to stay in for the holiday, Forsythia is offering a Black Truffle NYE Takeout for $150 per person. Chef Chris Kearse's five-course meal includes black truffle, lobster and artichoke bisque, whole roasted hen of the woods mushroom with truffled and smoked ricotta, black truffle polenta tortelloni with chestnut, poached lobster, and cured egg yolk, and more, alongside fresh focaccia and a complimentary wine pairing. 

Those interested can order now until Sunday, Dec. 26. Pick-up will be on Friday, Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Location: 233 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cherry Street Pier

Tickets for Cherry Street Pier's New Year's Eve party with views of the River Casino's fireworks display are available now for $25. 

There will be warming rooms, photo opportunities for getting a perfect Instagram photo, New Year's Eve party favors, and a DJ. Tickets include one complimentary beer, wine, or cocktail, with pay-as-you-go food and drink available all evening long. 

Location: 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Laurel

East Passyunk's French restaurant Laurel is hosting a New Year's Eve dinner for parties of two, with limited reservations available on OpenTable. Meals are $195 per person. 

The six-course tasting menu courtesy of Chef Nicholas Elmi, will include caviar, truffles, and wagyu, alongside celebratory champagne for the festivities. 

As of Nov. 23, Laurel requires proof of vaccination for all diners, whether eating indoors or outdoors. 

Location: 1617 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Fork

Another spot for those looking for New Year's Eve dinner is Fork, which will offer their holiday meal from 5 until 10:30 p.m. at $95 per person. 

The full NYE menu is available here, and some offerings include seared octopus, monkfish, miso braised apples with orange cake and oat crumble mascarpone. Also available is a 32 ounce bone-in rib eye dinner for two, for an additional $32 charge. 

Franky Bradley's

Midtown Village's nostalgic restaurant and bar, Franky Bradley's, is hosting New Year's Eve festivities with live music from DJ Chris Urban starting at 10 p.m. 

Tickets are available for $20. Guests can sip on cocktails and brews all night, and celebrate the beginning of 2022 with a commemorative champagne toast at midnight. 

Location: 1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

The Twisted Tail

Society Hill's Southern-inspired restaurant is hosting a Burlesque & Blues New Year's Eve Party from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. Tickets are available now for the 21+ event, and requires all guests to show proof of vaccination to enter. 

Show-only tickets are available for $25, with VIP tickets available for $150. Both tickets include entrance to the show and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets include a three-hour premium open bar, plus table service for the entire event. 

For those who would like to dine in, dinner tickets are $75, which includes admission to the party. Dinner reservations must be made separately on OpenTable. If guests would like to dine in before the show, there is a separate a-la-carte menu that does not include admission to the show. 

Location: 509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

