Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos

As 2021 nears its end, Philly area bars and restaurants are navigating new COVID-19 restrictions and rising case counts as they gear up for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

While many businesses are returning to in-person holiday events this year, some do have take-out meal kits available for those who want to party in style, but without the added risk.

The city's New Year's Eve offerings provides fun for people of all ages, with some giving residents a front-row seat to the Rivers Casino fireworks display.