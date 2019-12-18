More Health:

December 18, 2019

Jefferson, Temple sign definitive agreement for sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Business
Jeff Temple Fox Chase Source/FoxChase.org

Thomas Jefferson University will acquire Fox Chase Cancer Center from Temple University in a deal that will increase cancer research and academic collaboration between the two institutions.

After a year in the making, Thomas Jefferson University and Temple University have signed a definitive agreement for Jefferson to acquire both the Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple's Bone Marrow Transplant program.

The two institutions first entered exclusive negotiations in January and reached a tentative agreement in July.

Under the binding agreement, Jefferson and Temple will partner on a variety of future collaborations. They include cancer discovery and treatment, caring for underserved populations, driving innovation and increasing educational opportunities for students at both universities.

An integration planning process between Temple and Jefferson is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

A separate agreement will see Jefferson acquire Temple's membership interest in Health Partners Plan, a Philadelphia-based managed care program.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“Health care is on the cusp of a revolution and it will require creative partnerships to have Philadelphia be a center of that transformation,” said Stephen K. Klasko, president of Thomas Jefferson University and chief executive officer of Jefferson Health. “For Jefferson, our relationship with Temple will accelerate our mission of improving lives and reimagining health care and education to create unparalleled value.”

Fox Chase is an National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, a distinction that recognizes not only its depth and breadth of cancer research, but also substantial transdisciplinary research that bridges basic, clinical and population science. Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center also is NCI-designated.

“Today’s announcement launches a collaboration that will benefit patient treatment and medical education at both Temple and Jefferson for years to come,” Temple president Richard M. Englert said. “The sale of Fox Chase brings together significant complementary expertise in cancer treatment and breakthrough research to serve the needs of patients across the region. At the same time, it will allow Temple the opportunity to invest even greater resources in the service of our core mission to the North Philadelphia community.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Business Philadelphia Cancer Thomas Jefferson University Temple University Fox Chase Cancer Center Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Transportation

SEPTA plans Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout for mobile fares in 2020
Apple Pay SEPTA

Prevention

Weight loss may reduce breast cancer risk for post-menopausal women, study finds
Breast cancer risk lower weight loss

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Holiday

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll
Longwood Gardens best botanical garden holiday lights

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved