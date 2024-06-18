Firefighting veteran Jeffrey Thompson appointed as Philadelphia Fire Commissioner

After serving the Philadelphia Fire Department for 35 years, Jeffrey Thompson is now leading it.



Mayor Cherelle Parker appointed Thompson, 59, as the new Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Monday night. Thompson succeeds retiring Acting Commissioner Craig Murphy, who in turn took the role in January after former commissioner Adam Thiel transitioned to Parker's administration as managing director.

"I believe we have found and appointed exactly who we need to lead our fire department — Jeffrey Thompson," said Parker. "Under his leadership, our medics and firefighters will continue to provide dedicated service to those who live, work and play in Philadelphia."

Thompson is a Philly native who was raised in Germantown. He joined the fire department in 1989, Thompson worked at the Engine 50 and Ladder 12 station — where the firefighters were known as the "North Philly Cowboys" — for over 20 years.

Other positions that Thompson has held include executive chief, adjunct instructor at the Fire Academy, special investigations officer, deputy fire commissioner and first deputy fire commissioner.

"I am honored to join the Parker administration and lead our brave medics and firefighters with unwavering dedication and a commitment to safety for all," said Thompson. "Together, we will continue to protect our city, support our communities, and uphold the proud tradition of service that defines Philadelphia’s bravest."

In his new position, Thompson will be overseeing more than 3,000 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department.