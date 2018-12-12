Jimmy Butler started his own YouTube channel, and it's good

Jimmy Butler, the new Sixers basketball guy, has started his own YouTube channel, which he says he’ll update once each week.

“I want you to get to know the real me, both on and off the court,” Butler says in the channel’s description.

The first full episode is about his introduction to the team, and his first home game as a Sixer:

The whole thing is worth a watch. It features Butler:

• Dancing around in a hoodie like Rocky Balboa • Figuring out where the bathrooms are • Telling the Sixers’ head chef he's a superior cook • Hating on Creighton, a lot • Explaining why he drives a minivan (“It throws everybody off”) • Referencing his own memes

There’s also an episode on the channel titled “How I became a Gladiator.”