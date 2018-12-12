More Sports:

December 12, 2018

Jimmy Butler started his own YouTube channel, and it's good

Butler certainly isn't short on personality

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler YouTube Channel Screenshot/YouTube/Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is a vlogger now.

Jimmy Butler, the new Sixers basketball guy, has started his own YouTube channel, which he says he’ll update once each week.

“I want you to get to know the real me, both on and off the court,” Butler says in the channel’s description.

The first full episode is about his introduction to the team, and his first home game as a Sixer:

The whole thing is worth a watch. It features Butler:

• Dancing around in a hoodie like Rocky Balboa

• Figuring out where the bathrooms are

• Telling the Sixers’ head chef he's a superior cook

• Hating on Creighton, a lot

• Explaining why he drives a minivan (“It throws everybody off”)

• Referencing his own memes

There’s also an episode on the channel titled “How I became a Gladiator.”

MORE: Sixers unveil new Earned Edition uniforms for Christmas game in Boston | Details on Jimmy Butler's groin injury, which appears to be a minor issue

 Butler seems like a pretty fun guy. Hopefully the rest of the episodes are equally entertaining.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Jimmy Butler Philadelphia Internet Videos YouTube

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams
121218CarsonWentz

Celebrities

Bam Margera is having a giant house party in West Chester tomorrow and you're invited
bam margera newspaper

Alternative Medicine

Hemp stocking stuffers: your guide to CBD this holiday season
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

MLB

Las Vegas billboards call for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado to sign with Phillies
Vegas Harper Machado

Investigations

West Chester professor, missing since Thanksgiving, found dead in Ohio
Dr. Thomas Short Jr.

Holiday

Zahav teams up with WHYY for this year's 'A Very Jewish Christmas'
Fortune cookies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved