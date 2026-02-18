Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Hawks on Thursday; team says Embiid is experiencing shin soreness

Joel Embiid will miss the Sixers' home contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday after missing the Sixers' final two games before the All-Star break, the team said on Wednesday. In their medical update, the Sixers said Embiid reported a right shin issue while working on the management of a right knee ailment which had flared up earlier this month:

Embiid enjoyed his best and most consistent stretch of basketball in two years during the last few days of December and the month of January. From Dec. 30 to the end of Jan. 31, Embiid played in 15 of the Sixers' 18 games, averaging 34.3 minutes, 30.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. All three of his absences were planned as parts of back-to-backs on the schedule; Embiid was not just producing at the best rate since his torn meniscus two years prior but playing more frequently than he had at any point since that injury.



However, the Sixers entered the All-Star break with a potential issue looming as Embiid, who missed multiple weeks in November due to his right knee issue, had his first two unplanned absences since December in the Sixers' final pair of contests before the break when it resurfaced.

Before the break, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse indicated he was not worried about Embiid, saying the organization's concern level was not high and confirmed that Embiid would be re-evaluated after the break. After the team's first practice since the break on Wednesday, Nurse said Embiid had a meeting with doctors shortly, "so we'll know a little bit more about where he is," but said Embiid was on the floor during practice and "looked pretty good."