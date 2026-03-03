‘Daily Show’ correspondent Josh Johnson to bring ‘Comedy Band Camp’ tour to Philly

Josh Johnson will bring his “Josh Johnson’s Comedy Band Camp” tour to the Academy of Music on Nov. 7.

The new show blends stand-up and live music, leaning into the idea of a shared, summer camp-style experience. The Philadelphia date is part of a theater run across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Johnson is a writer and rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” The tour follows his 2025-2026 “Flowers” run, which included multiple sold-out stops, including a record-setting weekend at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, March 4, at noon ET. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. through joshjohnsoncomedy.com.

Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp

Saturday, Nov. 7

Academy of Music

240 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.