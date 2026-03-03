More Events:

‘Daily Show’ correspondent Josh Johnson to bring ‘Comedy Band Camp’ tour to Philly

The comedian will perform Nov. 7 at the Academy of Music with a new tour that combines stand-up and live music.

Josh Johnson Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Josh Johnson will perform at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia on Nov. 7.

Josh Johnson will bring his “Josh Johnson’s Comedy Band Camp” tour to the Academy of Music on Nov. 7.

The new show blends stand-up and live music, leaning into the idea of a shared, summer camp-style experience. The Philadelphia date is part of a theater run across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Johnson is a writer and rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” The tour follows his 2025-2026 “Flowers” run, which included multiple sold-out stops, including a record-setting weekend at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, March 4, at noon ET. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. through joshjohnsoncomedy.com.

Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp

Saturday, Nov. 7
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

