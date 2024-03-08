Gov. Shapiro calls for action on Philly violence but does not plan to use National Guard

Josh Shapiro has thoughts on how to combat gun violence in Philly, but deploying the National Guard is not one of them.

While Gov. Shapiro's counterpart in New York is sending the National Guard and State Police to New York City subways, Philly's SEPTA system won't receive the same treatment.

"I have no plans to deploy the National Guard on the streets of Philadelphia," Shapiro succinctly told the Inquirer. Instead, Shapiro prompted state lawmakers to take action while speaking at an event at West Chester University on Thursday.

Late last year, Shapiro also declined to consider sending the National Guard to Kensington to combat the drug market, a measure that Mayor Cherelle Parker suggested after her election.

"I do not accept this as normal," said Shapiro, addressing Wednesday's mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop that left eight teenagers shot and hospitalized. "Those kids should have gotten home ... They should not have been shot on the streets of Philadelphia."

The governor listed violence prevention grants for neighborhood organizations and funds for education as items in his state budget, which is pending approval from state lawmakers. "There is no one thing that is going to fix this problem, but we've got to come at it in a multitude of ways," said Shapiro.

But while Shapiro may not utilize the National Guard, he touted his administration's hiring of 400 additional state troopers and asked state lawmakers to approve the hiring of 400 more. "We will deploy them as needed in Pennsylvania," said Shapiro.

On their end, Philly officials have indicated an increased law enforcement presence on SEPTA's transit system and the city as a whole. Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore told press on Thursday that Philly police will conduct more "SEPTA checks," while SEPTA police will take an "aggressive" approach to combating violence.