Journey will perform in Philly this fall on its 'Final Frontier Tour'

Journey is bringing its "Final Frontier Tour" to Philadelphia this fall with a concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The longtime rock band is expected to perform many of its best-known songs, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It" and "Lights."

Journey first launched the tour earlier this year with a show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The band has been performing for more than 50 years and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The current lineup includes founder Neal Schon on guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards and guitar, lead singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka and bassist Todd Jensen.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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