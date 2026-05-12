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May 12, 2026

Journey will perform in Philly this fall on its 'Final Frontier Tour'

The band behind 'Don't Stop Believin'' and 'Faithfully' is scheduled to play Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 28.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
Journey_2026_ Credit_ Mike Savoia .jpg Photo Credit/Mike Savoia

Journey will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Oct. 28 as part of the band's "Final Frontier Tour."

Journey is bringing its "Final Frontier Tour" to Philadelphia this fall with a concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The longtime rock band is expected to perform many of its best-known songs, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It" and "Lights."

Journey first launched the tour earlier this year with a show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The band has been performing for more than 50 years and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The current lineup includes founder Neal Schon on guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards and guitar, lead singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka and bassist Todd Jensen.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Journey's "Final Frontier Tour"

Wednesday, Oct. 28
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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