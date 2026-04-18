Kelli O’Hara to perform American Songbook, Broadway favorites at The Grand in Wilmington

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara will perform a one-night concert at The Grand Opera House on Friday, June 19.

The 8 p.m. show in Copeland Hall will feature a mix of American Songbook classics and modern Broadway favorites.

O’Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical for "The King and I" and has appeared in productions including "South Pacific," "The Bridges of Madison County" and "The Light in the Piazza." She also stars in HBO’s "The Gilded Age" and has performed at the Metropolitan Opera.

Tickets range from $66 to $108 and are on sale now through The Grand’s website and box office.

Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

The Grand Opera House

818 N Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

Tickets: $66-$108

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