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April 18, 2026

Kelli O’Hara to perform American Songbook, Broadway favorites at The Grand in Wilmington

The Tony Award-winning star of 'The King and I' will take the stage at Copeland Hall on June 19.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Kelli O'Hara - The GRand Photo Credit/Emilio Madrid

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Kelli O’Hara will perform a one-night concert of American Songbook classics and Broadway favorites at The Grand Opera House on June 19.

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara will perform a one-night concert at The Grand Opera House on Friday, June 19.

The 8 p.m. show in Copeland Hall will feature a mix of American Songbook classics and modern Broadway favorites.

O’Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical for "The King and I" and has appeared in productions including "South Pacific," "The Bridges of Madison County" and "The Light in the Piazza." She also stars in HBO’s "The Gilded Age" and has performed at the Metropolitan Opera.

Tickets range from $66 to $108 and are on sale now through The Grand’s website and box office.

Kelli O'Hara at The Grand

Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.
The Grand Opera House
818 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
Tickets: $66-$108

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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