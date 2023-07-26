'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch' renewed for a second season on Netflix

Ken Goldin, the self-proclaimed king of collecting highly valuable memorabilia, is returning to Netflix. On Tuesday, the South Jersey native announced via Instagram that season two of his show "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" is on the way.

"We are so EXCITED to announce that SEASON 2 of our Netflix Series ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’ is officially happening," Goldin wrote. "New Episodes will be COMING SOON to a screen near you.

The show, which chronicles Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions as they purchase rarities like rookie sports cards, jerseys, sneakers, Pokémon cards and even Beanie Babies, debuted in April with six episodes. The first season included appearances from Peyton Manning — whose Omaha Productions coproduced the show — rapper Drake, Mike Tyson and Karl Malone.

"King of Collectibles" lets viewers see the back-and-forth that goes into purchasing high-profile and expensive items, bargaining for fair prices and authenticating memorabilia to make sure everything is real. Before the first season was available on Netflix, Goldin said filming a TV show was more hands-on than expected.

"I thought they'd set up hidden cameras in my home and in my office and then follow me around. That is not what it was like at all," Goldin told the Philadelphia Business Journal.



Despite the success of the series, not everyone has been pleased. A former business partner sued Goldin following the show's release. And in May, former "Survivor" star Gervase Peterson filed a lawsuit against Goldin for copyright infringement; Peterson claims the show is a rip-off of his original idea. Peterson and coplaintiffs Richard Berger and Skye Dennis are seeking monetary damages, for the show to be removed from Netflix and for any subsequent seasons to be canceled.

"King of Collectibles" was announced in March 2022. Goldin said he expected Netflix to help grow his company's profile.

Founded in 2012, Goldin Auctions has sold more than $1 billion worth of memorabilia.