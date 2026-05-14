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May 14, 2026

Kokedama workshop at PHS Pop Up Garden will teach Japanese moss ball planting art

The May 18 class in Manayunk includes all materials needed to make a kokedama plant arrangement to take home.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Plants Workshop
Kokedama Worshop Armand Valendez/Pexels.com

A kokedama workshop at the PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk will teach participants how to make Japanese-style moss ball plant arrangements.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will host a kokedama workshop at the PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk on Monday, May 18.

The class will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and teach participants how to make kokedama, a Japanese gardening style where plants are grown in soil wrapped in moss instead of pots.

Kokedama is connected to the Japanese art of bonsai and works best with small, slow-growing plants. All plants and materials for the class will be provided.

The workshop will take place at the seasonal outdoor garden space near Main Street in Manayunk, where PHS hosts gardening workshops, community events and other seasonal programs throughout the spring and summer. The garden also serves food and drinks in an outdoor setting filled with plants and greenery.

Tickets cost $50 for general admission and advance registration is required.

The garden serves alcohol, so guests must show a valid physical state-issued ID to enter. Anyone younger than 21 must attend with a parent or legal guardian.

The Manayunk location is one of two seasonal PHS pop-up gardens in Philadelphia. Both locations reopen each spring and host events, workshops and other programming through the fall.

Kokedama Workshop at Manayunk

Monday, May 18 | 6-7:30 p.m.
PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk
106 Jamestown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Tickets: $50

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Plants Workshop Manayunk Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

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