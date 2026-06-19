'KPop Demon Hunters' experience is coming to Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall

The hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters" is coming to life in the Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall this holiday season.

"KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience" brings fans face to face with some of the movie's beloved characters and allows them to experience its original music in a new way, Netflix said Thursday.

MORE: Netflix renews Kevin Hart and Tina Fey's shows for new seasons

Details about the ticketed experience are largely being kept under wraps, but Netflix said the addition to the entertainment venue will "stay true to its name."

"The Immersive Experience will bring together everything fans love about the film in a physical space: the music, the action, Derpy Tiger, Saja Boys, and of course, HUNTR/X," Netflix said. "It'll feel like you're literally stepping into the world of 'KPop Demon Hunters.'"

Fans can take pictures with a giant sculpture of the domestic blue tiger, Derpy. The movie's Grammy Award-winning music is central to the experience, too.

"With 'KPop Demon Hunters,' the question was 'How do we bring all of the elements of the film into the House?'" Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee told Variety. "Music is a key component. We've done a lot of research and the fans have told us they want music, they want singing, they want to be singing, they want to watch singing and so we've taken all of those elements."

Information on how to secure tickets to interactive exhibit will be released later this year, Lee said. A similar experience also is opening at the Netflix House in Dallas.

Netflix House opened in November to significant fanfare. The 100,000-square-foot space includes escape rooms, virtual reality stations, mini golf courses and shopping and dining spaces.

The entertainment center pays homage to the streamer's most recognizable titles, including "Stranger Things" and "Orange is the New Black." The venue also houses attractions based on "The Addams Family" reboot "Wednesday" and "One Piece."

In February, a "Bridgerton's Season of Love Activation'" opened with activities inspired by the drama series, including tea service and drawing sessions.

Tickets to Netflix House attractions can be purchased online.

