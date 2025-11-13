Netflix House is a spectacle worthy of the hype — from its garish props to its many TV-themed attractions

Netflix House, the new entertainment hub at the King of Prussia Mall, is a dazzling spectacle of LED lights and theatrical adventures that live up to the hoopla around the streaming giant's whimsical theme park.

Netflix took a massive swing converting an empty department store into a funhouse that mashes together escape rooms, mini golf and virtual reality games with shopping and casual dining. When malls start turning their former anchor stores into hollow attractions, like bowling alleys and arcades, it can sometimes read as a feeble attempt to mask the decline of shiny retail sprawl.

But at Netflix House, which opened Wednesday, the charm and luster are undeniable at first sight. The streamer's beckoning red envelope at the main entrance — surrounded by sculptures and a giant mural of Netflix characters — offers an immediate glimpse into the level of creative detail that covers every square inch of the two-story venue. Half of the thrill is gawking at the colorful surroundings and garish props on display at every turn. It feels like a gigantic, kitschy art exhibition.

The best of the venue's new attractions is "Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts," a school carnival-themed fairground that replicates Nevermore Academy from the "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday." Visitors start in a dorm-style bedroom that looks like a fully decorated set from the show. An introductory video is projected onto a wall before the group is ushered into a spooky carnival. Everyone gets a sack of arcade tokens to play games that include themed versions of whack-a-mole, a laser shooting gallery, "Uncle Fester's Misfortunes" and a mock execution of a teddy bear under a guillotine.

The games and atmosphere are enough to keep younger kids occupied, but visitors also can explore side rooms to piece together clues in a murder mystery that's advanced by sending text messages to a phone number posted on flyers.

The venue's "One Piece" escape room, based on Netflix's adaptation of the pirate-themed Japanese manga, locks visitors in a prison cell and forces them to solve riddles in search of a mystical "devil fruit" that bestows superpowers. Some of the codes are tricky to crack, especially under time constraints, but the 45-minute excursion is an entertaining lesson in teamwork.

The "Wednesday" and "One Piece" attractions both start at $39 per person. Trying one of them is more than enough for a first outing alongside the rest of what Netflix House has to offer. The space figures to feel overcrowded at times, even at 100,000 square feet, but there's so much going on visually that lounging around can be a break from overstimulation. It's a good idea to set aside at least a few hours to get the most out of the visit or otherwise walk the mall in between scheduled time slots for the ticketed experiences.

Netflix Bites, the cafeteria-style restaurant and bar on the second floor, is a bright space where visitors can eat while waiting to enter the main attractions. Suspended lights give cheeky nods to shows like "Bojack Horseman," "Sweet Tooth" and "Orange is the New Black." The brick oven pizza was a tasty meal for two and the rest of the menu has plenty of options. Behind the cafeteria is a large shop with a wide selection of Netflix-themed apparel and gifts.



The cheapest attraction at Netflix House is the Top 9 mini golf course, which costs $15 per person. It uses bluetooth sensors to track strokes and calculate scores that are shown on screens at each hole. All of the holes are designed with challenges related to Netflix shows. The hole for "The Floor Is Lava" makes parts of the putting green inaccessible, for example, while one for "Squid Game" gives time-limited windows to putt and maximize scores.

Another section of the second floor contains virtual reality games. They each cost $25 to play, dropping visitors into competitive worlds built around "Stranger Things," "Squid Game" and "Rebel Moon."

The rest of Netflix House is free to peruse. Curious passersby can take photos at various stations, including a floral portrait display for "Bridgerton" and a big red staircase surrounded by set pieces that call out other Netflix shows. The first-floor entrance from the mall is designed to resemble the Byers family home from "Stranger Things," and a lobby area on the second floor has a popcorn station with an assortment of themed flavors.

The venue also has a 229-seat theater that will be used for screenings, trivia nights and other events.



Netflix said it employed more than 260 local workers to create the entertainment venue, but declined to say how much it cost. No doubt, the ritzy Hollywood atmosphere goes a long way toward putting it leagues above a Dave & Busters or a Round1 arcade — and the investment shows — but it's also a move toward competing with the likes of Disney and Universal Studios to create destinations. This is the first of three planned Netflix Houses. The second will open next month in Dallas and an another is coming to the Las Vegas strip in 2027.

In an era that has left many malls strained by the ease of online shopping, Netflix House shows promise as the kind of attraction that can draw people of all ages and keep the King of Prussia Mall in the conversation among the nation's best. The trip to check it out is worthwhile for the eye candy and photo opportunities alone.