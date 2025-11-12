Herr's holds chip contest for America's 250th birthday, featuring flavors that embody freedom, liberty and unity

Potato chips weren't around during the American Revolution — the earliest known recipe was published in 1817 and they were popularized in the 1850s by chef George Crum. But a new contest from Herr's asks snackers to consider which flavors best embody the Founding Fathers' values of freedom, liberty and unity.

The Chester County manufacturer will hold public voting for a special lineup to honor the semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

From now until Dec. 10, Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 voters can pick ripple chip flavors in three categories and the winner of each will be on the shelves of grocery stores and corner spots starting June 2026. Here are the contenders:

Liberty

• Roasted Garlic BBQ

• Hickory BBQ

• Hot Honey BBQ

Freedom

• Loaded Cheese Fries

• Cheesy Crab Dip

• Cheesy Bread

Unity



• Lemon Pepper

• Jalapeño Cream Cheese• Lemon Pepper • Mango Habanero

Herr's officials said the flavors were inspired by spicy, cheesy and barbecue foods from Fourth of July family cookouts and get-togethers.

"When we think of our snack, often, it's these shared experiences that people have, either if they're tailgating, they're having a barbecue, or they're sitting around the TV watching the Eagles game," CEO Troy Gunden said. "Those are the shared experiences that make snacking fun, so these flavors would be stuff that you would share with people."

The chips will be available through the end of the summer, although Gunden said there's potential for them to stay on the shelves longer if they become fan favorites.

Herr's has held a few similar contests in the past, asking snackers to choose flavors inspired by local eateries including Corropolese Bakery in Montgomery County and Romano's Stromboli in Delaware County. This summer, voters were asked to choose between the three previous Flavored by Philly winners: Long Hots & Sharp Provolone (2022), Corropolese tomato pie (2023) and Romano's Special Hot Stromboli (2024) for a chip to join the permanent lineup. Long Hots & Sharp Provolone was declared the winner.