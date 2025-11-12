More Culture:

November 12, 2025

Herr's holds chip contest for America's 250th birthday, featuring flavors that embody freedom, liberty and unity

Voting will be open from now until Dec. 10 and the winners of the three categories will be on the shelves starting June 2026.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Herr's
Herr's 2026 contest Shamus Clancy/For PhillyVoice

Herr's announced a new competition in honor of Philly's 2026 events, asking snackers to choose three flavors that embody the themes of unity, liberty and freedom. Above, the three contenders in the 2025 competition.

Potato chips weren't around during the American Revolution — the earliest known recipe was published in 1817 and they were popularized in the 1850s by chef George Crum. But a new contest from Herr's asks snackers to consider which flavors best embody the Founding Fathers' values of freedom, liberty and unity. 

The Chester County manufacturer will hold public voting for a special lineup to honor the semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

MORE: Chef who won Michelin star for seafood restaurant in New York to try his hand at pizza in Philly

From now until Dec. 10, Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 voters can pick ripple chip flavors in three categories and the winner of each will be on the shelves of grocery stores and corner spots starting June 2026. Here are the contenders: 

Liberty 
• Roasted Garlic BBQ
• Hickory BBQ
• Hot Honey BBQ

Freedom
• Loaded Cheese Fries
• Cheesy Crab Dip 
• Cheesy Bread

Unity
• Jalapeño Cream Cheese
• Lemon Pepper

• Mango Habanero

Herr's officials said the flavors were inspired by spicy, cheesy and barbecue foods from Fourth of July family cookouts and get-togethers.

"When we think of our snack, often, it's these shared experiences that people have, either if they're tailgating, they're having a barbecue, or they're sitting around the TV watching the Eagles game," CEO Troy Gunden said. "Those are the shared experiences that make snacking fun, so these flavors would be stuff that you would share with people."

The chips will be available through the end of the summer, although Gunden said there's potential for them to stay on the shelves longer if they become fan favorites. 

Herr's has held a few similar contests in the past, asking snackers to choose flavors inspired by local eateries including Corropolese Bakery in Montgomery County and Romano's Stromboli in Delaware County. This summer, voters were asked to choose between the three previous Flavored by Philly winners: Long Hots & Sharp Provolone (2022), Corropolese tomato pie (2023) and Romano's Special Hot Stromboli (2024) for a chip to join the permanent lineup. Long Hots & Sharp Provolone was declared the winner

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Herr's Philadelphia Contests Chips Semiquincentennial 2026 History

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beneduce Vineyards_Fall

20 fun fall to-dos in New Jersey
Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Just In

Must Read

Business

Sonder closes rental properties in Philly

Sonder Witherspoon Closure

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Prevention

Possible measles exposure took place at Philadelphia International Airport, health officials warn

Measles Exposure Airport

Food & Drink

Michelin-starred chef to try his hand at pizza in Philly

Scusi Pizza Northern Liberties

Nightlife

‘Celestial Sips’ turns The Franklin Institute into a stargazing cocktail party

The Franklin Institute - Science After Hours - Celestial Sips

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved