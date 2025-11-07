Philly muralist's biggest project yet is an ode to Netflix at the King of Prussia Mall

When Netflix House opens next week at the King of Prussia Mall, visitors will be greeted by a colorful mural featuring a demogorgon from "Stranger Things," a silhouette of Wednesday Addams and tributes to other hit shows and movies.

Netflix hired muralist Emily White to bring life to the entrance of its new entertainment venue, which includes a funhouse with themed exhibitions, a restaurant and a theater for watch parties and other events. The venture is a first for Netflix, which hopes to lure people off their couches and into a more immersive experience of their favorite shows and movies.

"This is my biggest solo mural," said White, a Philadelphia sculptor and painter whose work adorns about a dozen walls in the region.

Netflix wanted White to design a piece that connects with superfans across the spectrum of its cinematic world. The entrance to the 100,000-square-foot venue features Netflix's signature red envelope in front of a multifaceted wall that presented some technical hurdles as a canvas.

"There's a couple of crevices where visibility is limited and also, depending on where you're standing, the mural looks completely different," White said. "It was challenging to design it so that it looked good from as many angles as possible. ... I was almost treating it like a 3-D object."

Provided Image/Netflix For her mural at Netflix House, Emily White depicted standout symbols and characters from 10 of the streaming giant's top shows and movies.

"Bridgerton" fans will spot a carriage with a feather, a quill and a fluttering bee. Maury and Connie, the hormones from "Big Mouth," lurk behind a corner. A chess board with tumbling game pieces and pills pays homage to"The Queen's Gambit." And the Hand, a creepy mainstay of "The Addams Family" universe, serves as a pedestal for Morticia as she faces her daughter Wednesday against the backdrop of a spiderweb.

On the other side of the entrance, "Squid Game" fans get their callout with a piggy-bank and pink-suited guards. There are also robots from "Love Death + Robots," Derpy the Tiger from "Kpop Demon Hunters" and references sprinkled in for "Money Heist" and "One Piece."

"I couldn't use (intellectual property)," White said. "I had to use objects to represent shows just because of the rights of the actors. That was something I never really considered before. It made it more interesting."

White, 37, grew up in the Boston area and moved to Philly in 2012 because of the city's reputation as the "mural capital of world" — it has a sprawling collection of more than 4,000 pieces. She enrolled in a summer internship program with Philadelphia Mural Arts.

"I thought it would be some untouchable dream job to paint murals when I moved here, so it's just amazing to be living that reality," White said. "It still shocks me that this is my job, full-time."

Provided Image/Netflix Emily White painted the new mural outside Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall. The entertainment venue opens Wednesday.

White built her portfolio as an assistant on Mural Arts projects that include Amy Sherald's untitled portrait of a teen at 12th and Chestnut streets and Roberto Lugo's painting of Black Thought from the Roots on the side of Fishtown's Clay Studio. Her solo commissions now provide a steady income alongside her fine art paintings, in which she specializes in realistic depictions of big cats and other animals.

White's murals in Philly include paintings of neighborhood dogs on the side of Kaplan's Bakery in Northern Liberties, an eagle and an owl on a bird enclosure at the Philadelphia Zoo, and a bulldog surrounded by hops and wheat at Old City's Glory Beer Bar. She's also done murals and signs for Starbucks in University City, Taco Heart on East Passyunk Avenue, Attic Brewing Co. in Germantown and the Indonesian restaurant Hardena in Point Breeze.

Netflix House, which opens Wednesday, also includes a nine-hole mini golf course, virtual reality games, a "One Piece" escape room and a school carnival-themed installation that revolves around the Addams Family show "Wednesday." The venue, located in the former Lord & Taylor department store, has a mix of free and ticketed attractions. There's also a Netflix Bites restaurant and merchandise shop.

Netflix will open its second brick-and-mortar venue in Dallas in December and has plans for a third on the Las Vegas Strip.

White, who said she's been a longtime fan of Netflix's pop-up experiences, got a chance to check out the inside of the King of Prussia Mall venue while painting the mural.

"I have been inside, more than once," she said. "It's amazing."