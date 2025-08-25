Netflix House to open at King of Prussia Mall on Nov. 12

Netflix House, the streaming giant's new entertainment and retail outlet at the King of Prussia Mall, will open Nov. 12. It's Netflix's first venture into large-scale, brick-and-mortar attractions tailored around its lineup of TV shows and movies.

The 100,000-square-foot hub will have a mini golf course, virtual reality games, themed installations and a restaurant.





. Another location will open in Dallas in December, followed by a third on the Las Vegas Strip in 2027.

Netflix released a promotional video for the new venue Monday that shows people spontaneously vanishing and then filing into the Netflix House entrance.

At the King of Prussia location, Netflix House will have a school carnival-themed installation that revolves around "Wednesday" — the "Addams Family" spinoff series — and an escape room based on the Japanese anime adventure series "One Piece." The company plans to cycle in different installations at its venues. The Dallas location will have a "Stranger Things" escape room and an adventure course inspired by "Squid Game."

The mini golf course will have nine holes inspired by other Netflix shows and movies, and virtual reality stations will let visitors play immersive games as characters inside the worlds of various shows.



Other features at Netflix House include a big-screen theater for watch parties and ticketed events like trivia nights, dine-ins and special appearances from Netflix stars. There also will be a Netflix Bites — the company's restaurant that opened its first location in Las Vegas earlier this year — and a shop with Netflix merchandise.

Entry to Netflix House will be free, but certain events and installations are ticketed. Fans can sign up for updates about what's coming to the venue. Tickets for the first events go on sale Oct. 17.

In the future, Netflix said it plans to develop installations for shows including "Big Mouth," "The Floor is Lava," "Love is Blind" and "Outer Banks."

The Netflix House will be located inside the former Lord & Taylor department store that closed in 2020. The mall in Montgomery County also is expected to add Eataly, the Italian food hall and marketplace, before the end of the year.