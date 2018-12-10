Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for $1 on Wednesday

December 10, 2018
Not that anyone needs another excuse to eat fattening foods this time of year, but Wednesday would be a good day to treat your co-workers to donuts.
Krispy Kreme announced it will be offering a dozen glazed donuts for $1 to any customer who buys another dozen donuts at regular price on Wednesday.
The countdown is on to #DayoftheDozens! Come in on 12/12 to get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase. pic.twitter.com/gPoXcXIZoX— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2018
There will be a limit of two redemptions per customer for the Day of the Dozens deal.
Krispy Kreme has nearby locations in Bensalem, Havertown and Collingswood.
A full list of Krispy Kreme locations can be found here.