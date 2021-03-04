More News:

March 04, 2021

Philly Proud Boy sent 'vile' threats to woman on Twitter, prosecutors say

Kyle Boell allegedly made explicit reference to sexual activity and intimate body parts

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Threats
Philly D.A.'s Office Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Kyle Boell, of Philadelphia, used a Twitter account to send threatening and demeaning messages to a woman in November. Boell, a self-described member of the Proud Boys, faces misdemeanor charges of harassment and making terroristic threats.

A self-described member of the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing group, allegedly sent threatening and demeaning messages to a woman in the days after the presidential election.

Kyle Boell, 40, of Philadelphia, sent dozens of harassing Twitter messages to the woman between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The messages, sent from the Twitter handle "@TATTEDASSHOLE80," allegedly commented on the woman's weight and appearance and made explicit references to sexual activity and intimate body parts.

Boell has been charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment.

The Proud Boys considers itself a men's organization with "Western chauvinist" ideals, but it has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group's leaders often use misogynistic, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and white nationalist rhetoric.

Federal authorities have said the group was complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Boell's alleged messages to the victim were quoted in part by prosecutors.

"Walked all threw Philly tonight u fat b**** .... Antifa is done in Philly f*** around u fat b**** and u will find out," Boell allegedly wrote. "Go report me call the cops. F*** u im a ghost."

Boell also claimed to have urinated on the victim's place of business and said he was glad she had the chance to meet members of the Philly chapter of the Proud Boys, according to prosecutors.

"The actions alleged here are abusive, vile and dangerous," First Assistant District Attorney Judge Carolyn Temin said. "Like all bullies, Kyle Boell is basically a coward who was afraid to use his real name and sent his disgusting messages to a woman while hiding behind the moniker 'TattedAsshole80.' 

"Our office will hold Boell accountable for his crimes, as we do in all crimes that target vulnerable people. Women deserve to live their lives freely and to speak their values boldly without fear of harassment, threats or violence."

The Philadelphia Proud Boys have claimed in the past that they are a multiethnic organization. Last summer, the organization found itself in the middle of a spat with D.A. Larry Krasner's office and the Fraternal Order of Police after some of its members were photographed at the local union lodge following an event attended by former Vice President Mike Pence.

At the time, John McNesby, president of FOP Lodge No. 5, condemned the group's "hateful and discriminatory speech" despite its apparent camaraderie with officers who were at the Pence event afterparty. The Proud Boys later said McNesby "stabb(ed) us in the back."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Threats Philadelphia Harassment Larry Krasner Hate Groups

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Grading the Sixers at the halfway point of the season
Joel_Embiid_Shake_Milton_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Prevention

Pennsylvania to establish COVID-19 vaccine sites for teachers, school staffers
Pennsylvania teachers COVID-19 vaccine

TV

Philly startup Simply Good Jars to be featured on Shark Tank's season premiere
Simply Good Jars

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030321JayonBrown

Lawsuits

Comedian Chris D'Elia accused of soliciting child porn from 17-year-old girl
Chris D'Elia lawsuit

Shopping

Whole Foods 2021 Beauty Week includes big sale, $20 Beauty Bags
Whole Foods Beauty Bag 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved