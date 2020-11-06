More News:

November 06, 2020

KYW Newsradio to broadcast on FM station for first time in 55-year history

Parent company Entercom to acquire 103.9 FM

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
KYW Newsradio FM Source/KYW Newsradio

KYW Newsradio will make its FM broadcast debut at 103.9 FM on Nov. 23, 2020. The station will continue on 1060 AM and Radio.com as well.

Listeners of KYW Newsradio will soon be able to tune in to 103.9 FM, in addition to the long-running 1060 AM, after Philadelphia-based parent company Entercom announced plans to acquire WPHI-FM from Maryland-based Urban One.

The switch to the FM dial marks the first time in the station's 55-year run that KYW Newsradio will be broadcast on FM radio.

"This is one of the most historic opportunities in the history of Philadelphia media," said Alex Silverman, KYW Newsradio’s brand manager. "At this critical time, with all eyes on Pennsylvania, we’re excited to bring credible, local journalism to an even wider audience."

The station will launch the 24/7 FM broadcast on Nov. 23.

"This station is the heartbeat of the community and we’re really excited about serving more listeners while providing additional access on top of 1060 AM, RADIO.COM and smart speakers," said David Yadgaroff, Entercom Philadelphia’s senior vice president and market manager.

With the new station, KYW Newsradio will expand its reach into parts of Bucks and Burlington counties, where the AM signal has been historically poor.

Silverman said wireless technology interference had created issues in other parts of the area as well.

"We’ve heard the feedback — and the static," Silverman said. "We’re thrilled to be able to fix it for you in key parts of the area, including Center City."

Silverman has overseen a modernization of KYW Newsradio since he took over the brand in 2018. The station stopped reported school closing numbers, revamped its jingle, and abandoned the nostalgic teletype background that had accompanied broadcasts well beyond point the technology remained in use.

Entercom acquired KYW Newsradio in 2017 and switched the station's local television partnership from CBS3 to NBC10 earlier this year. The changes have been directed at lifting the station's ratings, which have faced tougher competition from FM stations, and to attract a younger audience.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia KYW

Videos

Just In

Must Read

2020 Election

Pennsylvania vote count marches forward methodically in crucial Trump-Biden battleground
Pennsylvania Drop Box

Investigations

Philadelphia releases body cam footage, identifies police officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Walter Wallace Release

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Prevention

AstraZeneca hoping to deliver COVID-19 vaccine by start of 2021
astrazeneca_covid-19_vaccine.

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Festivals

Peddler's Village offering apple-themed food and drink
Peddler's Village AppleTime in the Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved