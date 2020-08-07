KYW Newsradio cuts teletype background noise from radio broadcast

A familiar sound in Philadelphia radio vanished from the airwaves in recent weeks, as KYW Newsradio 1060 chose to ditch the clicking teletype noise that has filled the background of broadcasts for decades.

The track, a relic from the era when teletype printers were common in newsrooms, had long been digitized and played on a loop from a flash drive for some time prior to its recent disappearance. An example of the unmistakable noise can be heard in the 1983 broadcast snippet below.

KYW brand manager and program director Alex Silverman gave the Inquirer a facetious explanation for the move on Thursday.

"They stopped making the ribbons for the trusty teletype in 1986, and our supply finally ran out – so alas, old reliable is out of commission until further notice," Silverman said. "As technology has evolved over the years, so has KYW Newsradio, and the sound of the station should reflect the modern, nimble, multi-platform news organization we've become."