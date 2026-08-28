Larry Christenson, former Phillie and 1980 world champion, dies at 72

Larry Christenson, a career Phillie of 11 years and a part of the 1980 World Series winning team, died Friday, the club announced.

Christenson passed unexpectedly while on a fishing trip with his friends and family in his native Washington state, the Phillies said. Christenson was 72.

The third-overall pick in the 1972 MLB Draft out of Washington's Marysville High School, Christenson debuted for the Phillies at age 19 shy of a year later, pitching a complete-game win against the rival New York Mets on April 13, 1973.

The right-hander went on to start nine games in total for the Phillies that season, then stuck around for the next 10 years after, building up an 83-71 career record with a 3.79 ERA that carried through the Phillies' run of postseason appearances in the latter half of the 1970s, and then for that first and long-awaited World Series title in 1980.

For that 1980 run, Christenson appeared in the dramatic Game 5 win over the Astros that clinched the NL pennant, then started Game 4 of the World Series against the Royals, but only lasted a third of an inning and was battling injury by that point of his career.

Still, he was a beloved teammate, powered on to pitch for a few more seasons after the title run, and left a mark on Philadelphia.

“It is with great sadness that we just learned of the passing of Larry Christenson who was a friend for 50 years," Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt said in a statement. "Larry was very special, the guy that kept in touch with all of us, he always had a smile on his face, he never forgot a moment he spent with you. His passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts. May he rest in peace.”

“My heart is heavy today. LC was a tremendous teammate, an outstanding pitcher and a true friend," said former shortstop and teammate Larry Bowa. "Win or lose, he was always the life of the clubhouse. He loved the game and enjoyed every minute of his big league career. He will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The Phillies are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of former pitcher Larry Christenson this morning while on a fishing trip with family and friends in Washington state. He was 72.



Christenson, who spent his entire 11-year major league career with the club from 1973-83,… pic.twitter.com/BKAVwEbF3E — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 29, 2026

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