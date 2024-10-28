More News:

October 28, 2024

Body of missing woman found wrapped in towel and blanket inside Lawncrest home

Ivelisse Lugo, 51, had last been seen Saturday morning, police say. Her daughter reported her missing later that day.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Lawncrest body missing person Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The body of Ivelisse Lugo, who was reported missing Saturday, was found wrapped in a blanket and towel in a Lawncrest home on Sunday, police say.

The body of a missing woman was found wrapped in a blanket and a towel in the garage of a Lawncrest home Sunday, police said. 

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Elsinore Street on Saturday after Ivelisse Lugo, 51, was reported missing, 6ABC reported. When they returned at 4:21 p.m. Sunday, they found her body. Sources told the news outlet that Lugo had been stabbed. 

MORE: SEPTA union workers vote to authorize strike unless they can reach deal with management

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. 

Lugo was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, and her daughter began knocking on the doors of neighbors later that day to ask if they knew where she was. She later reported Lugo missing, and police issued an alert asking the public for information at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.  

Anyone with information about Lugo has been asked to call the Northeast Detective's Division at (215) 686-3153. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing People Lawncrest Crime Police Homicide Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Ireland Hidden Heartlands

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Body of missing woman found wrapped in towel, blanket in Lawndale

Lawncrest body missing person

Women's Health

Can you rely on your mammogram to identify heart disease risk?

Mammograms Heart Disease

TV

'It's Always Sunny' and 'Abbott' crossover will be two episodes

It's Always Sunny Abbott crossover episodes

Eagles

The numbers behind Jalen Hurts' electric performance against the Bengals

Jalen Hurts Eagles Bengals 2024

Arts & Culture

On stage in November: 'Hamilton,' 'Peter Panto' and an Obama musical

Venus in Fur

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved