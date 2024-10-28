Body of missing woman found wrapped in towel and blanket inside Lawncrest home

The body of a missing woman was found wrapped in a blanket and a towel in the garage of a Lawncrest home Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Elsinore Street on Saturday after Ivelisse Lugo, 51, was reported missing, 6ABC reported. When they returned at 4:21 p.m. Sunday, they found her body. Sources told the news outlet that Lugo had been stabbed.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Lugo was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, and her daughter began knocking on the doors of neighbors later that day to ask if they knew where she was. She later reported Lugo missing, and police issued an alert asking the public for information at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about Lugo has been asked to call the Northeast Detective's Division at (215) 686-3153.