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March 24, 2026

Fast fashion clothing may put children at risk of lead exposure, study finds

Lead acetate used in dying cheap, mass-produced fabric poses health risks to kids who put it in their mouths, researchers warn.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Lead Poisoning
Lead Clothing Dye Cristina Avello and Priscila Espinoza/American Chemical Society

New research suggests the dying process used in cheap, mass-produced clothing may put children at risk of unsafe levels of lead exposure.

The rise of mass-produced, inexpensive clothing, also known as "fast fashion," makes it easier and cheaper to outfit growing children. But significant downsides to the trend include environmental impacts, with as much as 66% of discarded textiles winding up in landfills, according to one report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Now, new research suggests that fast fashion also may pose health threats due to lead exposure.

MORE: The surest path to longevity is adopting healthy lifestyles. But many Americans struggle to find the needed motivation

The results of a small study presented at the American Chemical Society's spring meeting this week show that samples of shirts from several different retailers far exceeded lead limits set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Children who chew on the clothing may ingest lead levels exceeding safe daily limits, the researchers said.

Lead exposure in children – especially ages 6 and under – has been shown to cause damage to the brain and central nervous system, learning and behavior problems, and other serious health issues.

Lead acetate is sometimes used in fast fashion to help colors adhere to fabrics. 

The researchers from Marian University in Indianapolis tested 11 shirts from four retailers, including discount stores. All of the samples contained well over the 100-parts-per-million lead limit set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Shirts made with bright colors, such as red and yellow, had higher lead levels than those with muted colors, such as gray and blue.

"Not only are children the most vulnerable to the effects of lead, but they're also the population that is going to be putting their clothes in their mouths," said Cristina Avello, one of the researchers.

So Avello and the other researchers also conducted a test in which they simulated stomach digestion to measure potential lead exposure if children were to put the fabric in their mouths and found that sucking or chewing on the shirts would lead to lead exposure well above federal safety levels.

The researchers said they hope their findings encourage more rigorous screening for lead in materials used in fast fashion and put pressure on manufacturers to find alternatives to lead acetate.

Safer alternatives to use in fabric dyeing exist. "But if you want to change the clothing industry's technology, that will cost a lot of money," said Kamila Deavers, the study's principal researcher. 

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Lead Poisoning Philadelphia Clothing Studies Lead Research

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