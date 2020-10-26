More Health:

October 26, 2020

Here's how to get your home and child tested for lead

Lead poisoning can cause detrimental health effects

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Lead Poisoning
Lead poisoning paint Sandra Seitamaa/Unsplash.com

Homes built before 1978 may still have the original lead-based paint. Get a risk assessment done to protect your children from lead poisoning.

More than 3 million U.S. families risk serious harm to their children's health because of lead-based paint in the home, according to U.S. health, housing and environmental agencies.

Many homes built before 1978 still have the original lead-based paint, which can seep into the bloodstream. 

Even low levels of lead in the blood can have an irreversible toxic effect. Lead poisoning can lower a child's IQ and the ability to pay attention in the classroom and at home. Other symptoms are abdominal pain, fatigue, hearing loss and seizures, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Living near industrial plants that work with lead, exposure to lead-containing products like leaded crystal glassware or recently emigrating from a country with high levels of lead in the environment also can put children at increased risk of lead poisoning.

This week marks National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

To raise awareness of the dangers of lead poisoning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joined forces with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Environmental Protective Agency and other partners to urge families to have their homes and children tested.

"Together, we can eliminate childhood lead poisoning as a public health problem by strengthening blood lead testing, reporting and surveillance, while linking exposed children to recommended services," said Patrick Breysse, director of the CDC's National Center for Environmental Health. 

"CDC is committed to help address this threat and improve health outcomes for our nation’s most vulnerable citizens – our children."

Testing your children

Testing blood lead levels is the best way to tell if a child has been exposed to lead poisoning. Parents and guardians can contact their child's pediatrician to schedule the test if they suspect exposure. Children covered by a Medicaid are eligible for free testing.

The CDC recommends various actions based on a child's blood lead level. Any child with a blood level of at least 20 micrograms per deciliter should receive a neurodevelopmental assessment, lab work, abdominal X-ray and a home environmental investigation. Those with blood levels above 45 micrograms per deciliter also should undergo oral chelation therapy and consider hospitalization. 

Testing your home

Of course, prevention is always the best medicine. If a parent suspects lead in their home, they should contact their local health department about testing the paint and dust in their home. Lead-based paint removal must be performed by a specialized contractor.

Philadelphia's Lead and Healthy Homes Program provides home inspection to families of children whose blood lead levels are greater than 10 micrograms per deciliter. Some families also may be eligible for remediation assistance. 

Lead exposure is especially dangerous for young children who are at the crawling stage of development. Removing shoes before entering the house can prevent bringing lead-contaminated soil in from outside. So can regularly cleaning the floors of the home.

Federal law gives anyone moving into a new home, whether they are buying or renting, the right to get a lead poisoning risk assessment. Any remodeling that disturbs lead-based paint also increases the risks to children.

Call the National Lead Information Center's hotline 1-800-424-LEAD for more information about preventing lead exposure.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Lead Poisoning Philadelphia CDC Lead Paint

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and the latest Eagles trade rumors
Howie-Roseman_010820_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Ranking the Giants' 10 worst 'gut punch' losses to the Eagles
102320DeSeanJackson

Food & Drink

Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania
Johnny's Hots Fishtown

Holiday

'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center
Winter on Broad

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved