At least 5 reportedly injured in shooting at Pennsylvania district judge’s office

September 19, 2018
Police in Fayette County responded to a shooting in the offices of a Pennsylvania district judge Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pittsburgh’s CBS2, at least five people were injured, including a police officer. The alleged shooter is dead.
The shooting reportedly happened inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock, in a building on East Church Avenue in Masontown, an hour-and-a-half south of Pittsburgh.
According to WTAE, a witness reportedly saw a man following a woman across a street, running, with a gun raised. The man then reportedly opened fire.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
