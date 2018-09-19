More News:

September 19, 2018

At least 5 reportedly injured in shooting at Pennsylvania district judge’s office

A police officer is believed to be one of the five injured in the shooting

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Shooting Crime
Police lights arrests crime

.

Police in Fayette County responded to a shooting in the offices of a Pennsylvania district judge Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh’s CBS2, at least five people were injured, including a police officer. The alleged shooter is dead. 

The shooting reportedly happened inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock, in a building on East Church Avenue in Masontown, an hour-and-a-half south of Pittsburgh.

According to WTAE, a witness reportedly saw a man following a woman across a street, running, with a gun raised. The man then reportedly opened fire. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

