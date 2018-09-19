Man using dog leash on wife at York Fair charged with simple assault

A Maryland man has been charged with simple assault after he allegedly used a dog leash on his wife at the York Fair.

The West Manchester Township police said Walter Wolford, 66, allegedly attached a eight-inch red dog leash to his wife's neck on Saturday. Police reported they found red marks around her throat after Wolford allegedly yanked the leash, causing her head to jerk back, Penn Live reported.

Wolford's wife reportedly suffers from late-stage dementia, and Wolford told police he was preventing her from getting lost in the crowds at the fair. When police attempted to speak to Wolford's wife, she was not able to speak, responding only incoherently.

According to Penn Live, Wolford said in previous years at the fair, his wife had wondered off and gotten lost for 90 minutes. Using the leash was an attempt to prevent that from happening again, the man claimed. He also said he had initially put the leash on her wrist, but it had somehow gotten around her neck.

Police charged Wolford with simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

