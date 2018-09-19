More News:

September 19, 2018

Man using dog leash on wife at York Fair charged with simple assault

Police said woman has dementia and restraint left red marks on her throat

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Assaults
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A Maryland man has been charged with simple assault after he allegedly used a dog leash on his wife at the York Fair. 

The West Manchester Township police said Walter Wolford, 66, allegedly attached a eight-inch red dog leash to his wife's neck on Saturday. Police reported they found red marks around her throat after Wolford allegedly yanked the leash, causing her head to jerk back, Penn Live reported.

RELATED: Homeless man mocked on Twitter for shaving on NJ Transit was just trying to look 'presentable'

Wolford's wife reportedly suffers from late-stage dementia, and Wolford told police he was preventing her from getting lost in the crowds at the fair. When police attempted to speak to Wolford's wife, she was not able to speak, responding only incoherently.

According to Penn Live, Wolford said in previous years at the fair, his wife had wondered off and gotten lost for 90 minutes. Using the leash was an attempt to prevent that from happening again, the man claimed. He also said he had initially put the leash on her wrist, but it had somehow gotten around her neck.

Police charged Wolford with simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Assaults York County Investigations Police Abuse Fairs

Just In

Must Read

Recycling

Stop recycling takeout containers, Philadelphia – but go ahead and leave caps on water bottles
Philadelphia what can be recycled

Eagles

Eagles vs. Colts: Five matchups to watch
091918TYHilton

Business

Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square
Carroll - Sprouts Farmers Market

Food & Drink

Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol
Boozy Cake at SOMO Restaurant

Sixers

Sixers promote former player Elton Brand to general manager
091818_elton-brand_usat

Senior Health

Day-tripping to the dispensary: Seniors in pain hop aboard the canna-bus
09182018_Bud&Bloom

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.