More News:

June 11, 2022

Bucks County man fatally shoots neighbor's dog after it attacked his own, police say

The incident happened Friday morning in the Magnolia Hill section of Levittown

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Bucks Dog Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man in Magnolia Hill allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's dog on Friday morning. The man told police that the animal attacked his own dog during a walk. The incident remains under investigation.

A man shot and killed his neighbors' American bulldog Friday morning in Levittown after the animal allegedly attacked the man's German shepherd during a walk, authorities said.

Bristol police responded to a home on Midwood Lane, in the Magnolia Hill section of Levittown, around 9:30 for a report of an injured dog. At the scene, the American bulldog was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of its owners' residence. The dog was dead, police said. 

Neighbors directed police to the residence of the man who allegedly shot the bulldog. The man told police that he had been walking his German shepherd when the bulldog escaped its owners' yard and started attacking his dog, authorities said.

The owner of the German shepherd had a valid license to carry a firearm and took out his revolver, firing one fatal shot at the bulldog, police said. 

Investigators didn't say whether the shooting happened on or off the yard where the bulldog was found when officers arrived. It was unclear whether the other dog suffered any injuries. Evidence was collected from the scene and neighbors were interviewed about the incident.

Pennsylvania's animal cruelty laws generally prohibit killing dogs, with the exception of certain circumstances in which a dog may be deemed dangerous. A person is permitted to kill a dog if the animal is seen in the act of pursuing, wounding or killing any domestic animal, including household pets, or posing the same harm to other people.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is reviewing evidence in the Magnolia Hill shooting, but had not made any decision about potential charges for the shooter as of Saturday morning.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Bucks County Dogs Neighbors

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino Tony Danza

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Government

Gov. Wolf to Pennsylvania Republicans: 'Leave trans kids alone'
PA Trans Sports Ban

Sponsored

Financial trends and perspectives in the new ‘normal’
Limited - PFCU - financial trends

Prevention

Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster offers better protection against omicron, company says
Moderna COVID-19 Omicron

Eagles

Best Week: Sixth-round pick Jason Kelce is the steal of the century
Jason Kelce WIP morning show

Movies

In 'Hustle,' Adam Sandler chases his hoop dreams through Philly – and a parallel Sixers dimension
Hustle Review Main Netflix

Food & Drink

Stina Pizzeria's next monthly charity dinner to feature collaborative Indonesian menu
Stina Pride Month

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved