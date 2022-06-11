Bucks County man fatally shoots neighbor's dog after it attacked his own, police say

A man shot and killed his neighbors' American bulldog Friday morning in Levittown after the animal allegedly attacked the man's German shepherd during a walk, authorities said.

Bristol police responded to a home on Midwood Lane, in the Magnolia Hill section of Levittown, around 9:30 for a report of an injured dog. At the scene, the American bulldog was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of its owners' residence. The dog was dead, police said.

Neighbors directed police to the residence of the man who allegedly shot the bulldog. The man told police that he had been walking his German shepherd when the bulldog escaped its owners' yard and started attacking his dog, authorities said.

The owner of the German shepherd had a valid license to carry a firearm and took out his revolver, firing one fatal shot at the bulldog, police said.

Investigators didn't say whether the shooting happened on or off the yard where the bulldog was found when officers arrived. It was unclear whether the other dog suffered any injuries. Evidence was collected from the scene and neighbors were interviewed about the incident.

Pennsylvania's animal cruelty laws generally prohibit killing dogs, with the exception of certain circumstances in which a dog may be deemed dangerous. A person is permitted to kill a dog if the animal is seen in the act of pursuing, wounding or killing any domestic animal, including household pets, or posing the same harm to other people.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is reviewing evidence in the Magnolia Hill shooting, but had not made any decision about potential charges for the shooter as of Saturday morning.